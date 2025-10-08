National polls disrespect Baylor football after 4-2 start, win over Kansas State
Baylor came off an improbable win over Kansas State this past weekend. After a back-and-forth game, it had appeared the Wildcats put the Bears away, but Baylor had a chance of plans. Jacob Redding picked off Avery Johnson and ran it to the house, then Connor Hawkins nailed a 53-yard field goal, followed up by Cooper Lanz blocking a potential game-winning field goal.
While the Bears moved to 4-2, the win over KSU didn't impress many voters. Here is how Baylor stacks up in national polls heading into the bye week.
AP Top 25
Despite a 4-2 record, Baylor didn't receive any votes to be ranked in Sunday's latest AP Top 25. The Bears were receiving votes for a few weeks, but following Baylor's second loss of the season, voters haven't noticed the Bears. Baylor will miss this weekend due to a bye, but a win over TCU next weekend could change a lot for the Bears.
AFCA Coaches Poll
Much like the AP Top 25, Baylor didn't receive any votes from the coaches. The Bears' comeback win over Kansas State was much needed, but until the Bears can show they can beat the better teams on a consistent basis, Baylor won't get shown much love.
ESPN SP+ Rankings
Baylor moved up two spots in the SP+ Rankings after the win over the Wildcats. Baylor moved up to No. 53 in the country. The advanced analytics has the Bears having the No. 26 offense and No. 86 defense in the country. That shows you what Baylor really needs to work on this week during its bye.
ESPN FPI
Somehow, someway, Baylor moved down one spot. Who replaced the Bears? Kansas State. Yes, the team Baylor beat this past weekend traded places with it. The Bears are now ranked No. 44 while KSU is ranked No. 43. I guess the analytics didn't catch the blocked field goal that made Baylor beat the 'Cats this past weekend.
CBS Sports Power Rankings
Following Baylor's win over KSU, the Bears moved down one spot in CBS Sports' rankings. The Bears are now ranked No. 48 and the Iowa Hawkeyes moved in front of Baylor. Clearly, the win over KSU didn't impress many voters out there. It took a Jacob Redding pick six, a long field goal, and a Baylor block to seal the win.