Baylor basketball's Big 12 schedule is revealed
On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference announced all 16 teams' conference schedule for the upcoming basketball season. The Baylor Bears are going to be a new-look program, after having to rebuild their entire roster from last season. But Scott Drew hit both the transfer portal and recruiting cycle hard. Baylor is looking to make a run once again.
The Big 12 shared how it paired the teams up this year.
"Opponents were selected to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness. Conference play begins Friday, Jan. 2 as West Virginia travels to Iowa State, with the remaining 14 teams opening Saturday, Jan. 3. The regular season finishes Saturday, March 7, before teams head to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, March 10-14 to compete for a Big 12 title."
Baylor's Big 12 schedule
- Saturday, Jan. 3: Baylor at TCU
- Wednesday, Jan. 7: Iowa State at Baylor
- Saturday, Jan. 10: Houston at Baylor
- Tuesday, Jan 13: Baylor at Oklahoma State
- Friday, Jan. 16: Baylor at Kansas
- Tuesday, Jan. 20: Texas Tech at Baylor
- Saturday, Jan 24: TCU at Baylor
- Wednesday, Jan 28: Baylor at Cincinnati
- Saturday, Jan. 31: Baylor at West Virginia
- Wednesday, Feb. 4: Colorado at Baylor
- Saturday, Feb. 7: Baylor at Iowa State
- Tuesday, Feb. 10: BYU at Baylor
- Tuesday, Feb. 17: Baylor at Kansas State
- Saturday, Feb. 21: Arizona State at Baylor
- Tuesday, Feb. 24: Arizona at Baylor
- Saturday, Feb. 28: Baylor at UCF
- Wednesday, March 4: Baylor at Houston
- Saturday, March 7: Utah at Baylor
Baylor's 2025-26 full schedule
- Friday, Oct. 10: Grand Canyon vs. Baylor (EXH)
- Sunday, Oct. 26: Baylor vs. Indiana (EXH)
- Monday, Nov 3: UTRGV vs. Baylor
- Sunday, Nov 9: Washington vs. Baylor
- Friday, Nov. 14: Tarleton State vs. Baylor
- Monday, Nov. 24: Baylor vs. Creighton (Las Vegas)
- Tuesday, Nov. 25: Baylor vs. St. John's (Las Vegas)
- Wednesday/Thursday, Nov. 26-27: TBD (Las Vegas)
- Tuesday, Dec. 2: Sacramento State vs. Baylor
- Saturday, Dec. 6: Baylor vs. Memphis
- Wednesday, Dec. 10: Norfolk State vs. Baylor
- Friday, Dec. 19: Alcorn State vs. Baylor
- Sunday, Dec. 21: Southern vs. Baylor
- Monday, Dec. 29: Arlington Baptist vs. Baylor
