Baylor basketball slated to take on Big Ten powerhouse in exhibition game in October
On Friday, Baylor announced it had scheduled a preseason exhibition game with the Indiana Hoosiers out of the Big Ten Conference. The Bears will travel to Indianapolis on October 26 for the big-time exhibition game.
It will be another good test for the Bears prior to the season. Scott Drew lost all of his team from last season and the Bears will be a brand new team in 2025-26. Luckily, Baylor had some experience playing together already. This Summer, the Bears represented Team USA in the FISU World University Games, where they came away with a Silver Medal.
As of now, the game-time for Indiana has yet to be announced.
You can read the press release below:
INDIANAPOLIS – Prior to opening its regular 2025-26 season, Baylor men’s basketball will face off against Indiana University in a neutral site exhibition game in Indianapolis on Sunday, October 26, managed by event promoter bdG Sports.
The Bears and the Hoosiers have only met one time in the regular season, the last being in 1980 where the 17th ranked Hoosiers took down the Bears 83-47.
Indianapolis holds fond memories for the Baylor family as the Bears took home the 2021 NCAA National Championship. This will be the first time since the Bears cut down the net that they will return to Indy.
Baylor will be working with a fresh-new roster this season as head coach Scott Drew hit the transfer portal, bringing in a top-25 portal class according to 247 Sports.
ABOUT bdG SPORTS
bdG Sports is a sports and entertainment leader with a dynamic event management portfolio anchored with a focus in basketball and professional golf. The firm boasts an event schedule that has delivered significant economic impact to multiple communities throughout North America and the Caribbean while featuring broadcasts to viewers across the globe.
In basketball, bdG has a lengthy history of producing college basketball content. From summer exhibition tours to multiple high-profile in-season tournaments, bdG will contract nearly 150 regular-season men’s and women’s Division I basketball games annually. It boasts the record for the largest hoops crowd in Nevada state history (Duke-Gonzaga 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas) and the second-most watched game since 2008 (Arkansas-Illinois on Thanksgiving Day 2024 with 5.1 million viewers). bdG is proud to be the only third-party operator which manages a conference tournament, assisting The Big West Conference Tournament each March in Henderson, Nevada. In professional basketball, bdG managed home games for the NBA G-League’s Ignite for its two years at the Dollar Loan Center.
Game time and television information for the exhibition will be announced later.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.com.
