A few Baylor football starters in doubt to play Saturday against Kansas State
The Baylor Bears are back in action this weekend after taking down Oklahoma State last week. The Bears are hoping to get their first big home win of the season. Baylor is just 1-2 in McLane Stadium this season after losing to both Auburn and Arizona State this year.
But Baylor might have to beat KSU without a few key players. The Bears already are without S Devin Turner, LBs Phoenix Jackson and Travion Barnes, along with RB Dawson Pendergrass, but there is a chance Baylor might miss some other key players against the Wildcats.
The first availability report
The first availability report recently came out and a couple of starters might be in jeopardy of playing. S Carl Williams and guard Omar Aigbedion are both listed as 'Doubful' against KSU. Both RB Bryson Washington and starting lineman Sidney Fulgar are listed as 'Questionable'.
Full report:
OUT:
S Devin Turner
S Michael Allen
WR Masson Dossett
LB Phoenix Jackson
RB Dawson Pendergrass
LB Travion Barnes
TE Brody Wilhelm
Doubtful:
S Carl Williams
OL Omar Aigbedion
Questionable:
RB Bryson Washington
LB Kaleb Burns
OL Sidney Fulgar
TECody Mladenka
Probable:
TE Michael Trigg
TE Kelsey Johnson
CB LeVar Thornton
DL Devonte Tezino
Dave Aranda hinted at a couple of players not playing
Earlier this week, head coach Dave Aranda spoke on both Williams and Aigbedon -- while not sounding optimistic that either would suit up against the Wildcats.
"And then Carl was going through all the things, too. Actually, I talked to him as well," started Aranda. "He's trying to battle. It doesn't feel like it used to feel all the time. And so it feels a little bit different. He can still do the things. He's trying to get used to how it feels different now. And so we'll see."
"Yeah, Omar's, he's fighting through it right now," said Aranda. "I don't know if we're gonna have Omar. We'll see.I think he's kind of tightened up right now. So we'll see how that goes. But yeah, the majority of the penalties are at the end of the game. And so it's one of those things where, man, it's hot, you're tired, it's sore. Like, it doesn't matter, you know? And so that's something I think we're still trying to wrap our minds around."
Fans can see Baylor take on KSU this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+.