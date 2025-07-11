Baylor's recruiting momentum to continue after top-40 player Jamarion Carlton chooses Baylor.
Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears landed a huge commitment and shocked the recruiting world when the Temple HS (Temple, TX) edge Jamarion Carlton committed to Baylor over Texas, LSU and Texas Tech.
The Top-5 player in Texas, according to 247Sports, brings some much-needed energy on the recruiting trail for the Bears. Carlton brings elite athleticism and size at 6'4 260 pounds to the Baylor defensive front. This gives the Bears a boost in the recruiting rankings and they are now ranked 39th in the country according to 247Sports. That positions them firmly as one team in the country that's a rising star to possibly land more top-end talent around the country -- this move might just be the beginning.
Another name to watch for closely is in-state pass catcher Jordan Clay out of San Antonio, Texas. Clay, who stands 6-3 200 pounds, is committing on July 11th at 4:30PM. Clay, who has over 30 D1 offers that include Oklahoma, Colorado, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M, has narrowed his list down to just three schools: Colorado, Oklahoma and Baylor. Trent Knoop has a recent article on Clay, who has a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of Baylor. This can continue to be a huge week on the recruiting trail for the Bears as Clay is a big-time playmaker for his size.
Jamarion Carlton's commitment has set a tone to get Baylor back to the glory days of college football and try to win the Big 12 conference and place a college football playoff berth in the near future. Carlton has become the backbone of this Baylor class and looks to continue bringing his amazing football ability to Waco and building that toughness and determination that Baylor football in recent memory is known for.
Baylor fans should be fired up for this recruiting victory. Fans should stay tuned as this may just be getting started.
More News:
CBS Sports reveals just how hot Dave Aranda's seat is at Baylor
EA Sports College Football 26: Overall ratings for Baylor Bears offensive players
Baylor football predicted to land 'high-major level' WR ahead of decision day
Baylor Bears well represented for major Big 12 preseason honor