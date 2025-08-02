Inside The Bears

Baylor football battling Texas, Texas A&M for in-state talent

The Bears could use a major win on the recruiting trail.

Baylor football is still working on adding some talent to the 2026 recruiting class, but that's not stopping Dave Aranda from looking toward the future. The Bears have been ramping of their efforts in the 2027 class, and there is a wide receiver target that Baylor really would love to have.

2027 four-star Tre Moore has several top-end schoos looking at him. Most notably, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman revealed that both Texas A&M and Texas were emerging in his recruitment. However, that's not going to stop Baylor from trying to keep the in-state product in Waco.

Moore, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound WR, hails from Pflugerville (TX) Weiss and is ranked as the nation's 100th-best prospect and the No. 18 WR in the 2027 class, per the Composite. Moore holds offers from programs like Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon, and Texas Tech, among several other schools.

Baylor could use Moore for a variety of reasons. Looking toward the future, Baylor is set to lose some key pieces from its 2025 team. WRs Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Louis Brown will all be gone after this season. The Bears recruited a few WRs in the 2025 class, but Baylor will need to haul in some elite playmakers in the coming cycles.

Even with a kid like Bryson Washington on the team, Baylor, like most Big 12 programs, loves to pass the football, and playmakers are clearly a big part of that. Sawyer Robertson won't be around in a couple of years from now, but Walker White could be and he will need some explosive playmakers to throw the football to.

Baylor has already beat out a few big programs recently on the recruiting trail, like Oklahoma and Colorado, so beating out both Texas and Texas A&M isn't out of the realm of possibilities.

