Top Baylor football commit to take visit to Michigan this weekend
Things could get interesting for Baylor's 2026 recruiting class. The Bears' No. 2 ranked commit this upcoming cycle is four-star CB Jamarion Vincent, who committed to Baylor back on January of this year. It looked like the Waco (TX) prospect was locked in, but the Michigan Wolverines came calling.
Last week, the Wolverines offered the 6-foot-2 CB, and Rivals' Steve Wiltfong reported late Friday that Vincent was going to be in attendance to see the Wolverines in action on Saturday when they host Wisconsin.
Michigan recently lost one of its top commitments in four-star CB Dorian Barney, who flipped to Ole Miss. It's clear that the Wolverines are looking to replace Barney, and Michigan has its eyes set on Baylor's big-time commitment.
What it means for Baylor
Hopefully, for Baylor's sake, Vincent wants to be a hometown hero. The Bears' secondary has been one of the weak spots for Baylor this season and the Bears need talent there. Vincent is a lengthy corner, who could play multiple spots in the secondary -- but getting him to campus is going to be the key.
Vincent is ranked as the No. 115 prospect in the 2026 cycle, per the Composite. Here is 247Sports' scouting report on him
Lean, sinewy athlete with explosive playmaking in pads and on the hardwood. Quite narrow, but compensates with excellent height and length. Produced encouraging testing numbers and track and field data in Spring 2025 to lend valuable context to athleticism. Plays fast and does not appear deficient in top-end speed on the gridiron. Junior campaign showed improved acceleration and long speed vs. sophomore season. Extensive in-season snaps at quarterback. Three-phaser with impressive production on both sides of the ball. Needs to add some mass to bolster tackling ability and man coverage potential against larger pass catchers. Still developing technically, but assembled a terrific live evaluation at the Under Armour Dallas event in Feb. 2025, showcasing functional athleticism and position-specific instincts. Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player with long-term pro upside.
Michigan already flipped four-star Jordan Deck, who was committed to Baylor. The Bears are down to just two commits in the secondary. As of now, it's Vincent and safety Jordan Davis.