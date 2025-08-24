Baylor football offers 2026 prospect who is committed to a Big Ten program
Baylor appeared to be getting hot on the recruiting trail in July. From July 10-12, the Bears gained three commitments, but Baylor hasn't gained another prospect since July 12. While Baylor is on a bit of a dry spell on the recruiting trail, Dave Aranda and Co. aren't done looking for prospects to fill the 2026 class.
Recently, Baylor offered defensive lineman Reece Beck, who is committed to Rutgers out of the Big Ten. Beck, the Ponte Vedra Beach (FL) prospect, is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound recruit. According to the Composite, Beck is ranked a three-star recruit and the No. 1,102-best prospect in the 2026 class. He is also the No. 119 defensive lineman.
Outside of Rutgers, Beck holds offers from programs like Oregon State, UConn, Syracuse, Toledo, and UNLV, among others. According to 247Sports, Beck finished his junior regular season with 13 QBH and 12 sacks.
As of this writing, Baylor has 16 commitments in the 2026 cycle. Edge rusher Jamarion Carlton headlines the class, who is ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 34 recruit in the country. The Bears are clearly making it a priority to get some defensive linemen in this class. On top of offering Beck, Baylor has three defensive line prospects currently committed. Carlton, Jae'Lin Battle, and Tyrone Morgan are all committed to Aranda's program.
ESPN boosted up Baylor's class
Despite not getting any new commitments, ESPN updated its recruiting rankings and Baylor moved up to No. 26 in the country.
Baylor picked up a WR with strong ties to the program in London Smith, whose father was a football and basketball star at Baylor and whose mother was a national champion triple jumper for the Bears. Unsurprisingly, London is a quick, smooth target with good body control. Another key add at WR is Jordan Clay, a nice-sized target at close to 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds who also possesses very good body control.
Further capitalizing on in-state talent, Baylor landed ESPN 300 DE Jamarion Carlton and ESPN 300 CB Jamarion Vincent, who possesses coveted size at roughly 6-2 and blends that with good speed and smooth movements.
