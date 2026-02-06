The Baylor Bears have made the final six for class of 2027 quarterback prospect Brice McCurdy, the three-star prospect attends Robinson High School in Waco, Texas. With McCurdy attending school just over 10 minutes from the Baylor campus, Aranda and staff have an advantage in his recruitment process.

The other five schools in the final six are Big 12 Brethren Arizona, Cincinnati, TCU, UCF and 2025 ACC Champion Duke. McCurdy threw for 2,207 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a junior. He also rushed for 695 yards and six touchdowns during the 2025 season. Baylor making the top six is a bit of a surprise as they just recently offered McCurdy on January 23rd. Texas Tech was the first school to make an official offer last January, followed by Houston, North Texas, Ole Miss, TCU, UTSA, Syracuse, Cincinnati, SMU, Kansas, Tulane, UCF, Boston College and Arizona.

NEWS: Touted 2027 quarterback Brice McCurdy is down to six top contenders, he tells @Rivals



McCurdy is getting closer to locking in his decision. The latest on @brice_mccurdy: https://t.co/AUwyKiPLh9 pic.twitter.com/kyGmqrkVk5 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) February 3, 2026

McCurdy is the 589th ranked prospect, 41st ranked quarterback and the 80th ranked prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports. 247 has Jake Spavital as the recruiter for McCurdy and his history with past QBs could be a bargaining chip for Dave Aranda, if he is still the head coach after the 2026 season.

Aranda will enter the 2026 season on the hot seat following a disappointing 5-7 season despite fantastic play from quarterback Sawyer Robertson, the leading passer in the Big 12. Baylor will start the 2026 season with a big name under center with former Florida Gator DJ Lagway coming in from the transfer portal. With Lagway expected to be the starter, a lot of attention will be focused on the backup quarterback battle between Edward Griffin (redshirt freshman in 2026) and Nate Bennett (redshirt sophomore in 2026).

It's very likely that McCurdy’s decision will come down to how much can Spavital and the offensive staff can develop Lagway and get wins to keep the coaching staff in Waco. The Bears did bring in Quinn Murphy of Argyle, Texas in the 2026 recruiting class. With Early Signing Day still about 10 months away, McCurdy’s recruitment may take a ton of twists and turns but expect Baylor to be right in the middle until the end.

