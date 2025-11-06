Checking in on Baylor’s 2026 offensive recruiting class as the season winds down
The Bears currently hold the 25th-ranked recruiting for the 2026 recruiting cycle. Averaging the 247 Composite ratings of each player in the class puts the group at 22nd nationally and number three in the Big 12 behind Texas Tech and BYU. This is the highest-rated recruiting class of the Aranda tenure, and the group seems to be improving and succeeding in their senior seasons.
1. Quarterback: Quinn Murphy, Liberty Christian
Quinn Murphy is having a great season under head coach Jason Witten at Liberty Christian. Through 9 games, Quinn has totaled 29 passing touchdowns and just 4 interceptions. He is averaging 254 passing yards per game and 50 yards rushing on the season. He is averaging 7.7 yards per carry and has 5 total rushing touchdowns on the year. Quinn currently holds a 0.8711 247Sports Composite Rating. The one thing holding Quinn back from a higher 247 rating would be the level of competition he has faced competing in TAPPS, the private school league in Texas. No doubt that Quinn has Power 4 arm talent though, and he will have some people to prove wrong when he finally steps onto the field in a Baylor uniform.
2. Wide Receivers: Jordan Clay, Madison; London Smith, University; Davion Peters, Lake Belton
Coach Dallas Baker's GOON Room is receiving some major talent from the 2026 class. Madison's Jordan Clay is the highest-rated receiver of the group, rated as the 24th-rated wide receiver in the country. Although his high school is struggling, he seems to be continuing to hold the respect he garnered in his junior season. Waco's own London Smith is also having a great year. Through 9 games, Smith has 18 total touchdowns and 1,133 AP yards. London Smith's 247Sports rating currently sits at a .8911, the lowest it has been since he was first rated in 2023. London's production has not slowed down, and he will have some people to prove wrong when he does get his chance at Baylor. Lastly, Lake Belton's Davion Peters is also having a good year. Through 8 games, Peters has totaled 8 touchdowns and 809 AP yards. Peters is sitting as a high 3-star according to 247Sports, with a .8844 rating.
3. Running Back: Ryelan Morris, Honey Grove
Recent Baylor re-commit, Ryelan Morris, is having one of the best years from a high school athlete I have ever seen. He has 34 total touchdowns in just 9 games. He has 2,127 all-purpose yards, averaging 236.3 yards per game. The stats speak for themselves. This guy is going to be an absolute stud under Khenon Hall and a versatile piece for Jake Spavital. Ryelan is currently a 4-star and is rated 0.9170 by 247Sports. He is a great get by the Baylor recruiting staff and one to look out for to make an immediate impact.
4. Tight End: Kai Wesley, Orem (Utah); Parker Almaza, Byron Nelson
Kai Wesley from Orem, Utah, has had a consistent season. He has 19 catches on the year, along with 5 touchdowns. He has averaged 20 yards per catch and had a 45-yard touchdown last weekend in a win. Kai is 247 rated .8700 and has a lot of potential to develop for the Bears with his 6' 7" frame. Parker Almanza, brother of current Baylor football cornerback Leo Almanza Jr., has put together a great season playing quarterback at Byron Nelson. His full athleticism has been on display all year with 27 total touchdowns, totalling 2,615 all purpose yards. He has the potential to be a dynamic weapon for the Bears.
5. Offensive Line: Donel Robinson, Holmes County (Mississippi); Kole Seaton, Horn; Marcus Page Jr., North Forney
The Bears hold three offensive line commitments, and all three have had similar seasons. All three teams boast elite rushing stats on the season. As for their individual performance, each one of these guys has the physical stature that makes them stand out in the high school ranks. I specifically am most hopeful for Kole Seaton, he is a tackle (a position Baylor has struggled at this season) and stands at 6’ 6".