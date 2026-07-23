12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season: No. 3, Jaden Mickey

Boise State Broncos On SI is nearing the home stretch of a series highlighting the 12 players who will define the Broncos’ first season in the rebuilt Pac-12.

Running back Sire Gaines, defensive lineman Max Stege, offensive lineman Roger Carreon, defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., wide receiver Rasean Jones, linebacker Boen Phelps, tight end Matt Wagner, offensive lineman Tyler Ethridge and running back Dylan Riley have already been covered.

The No. 3 player on the list is Boise State’s only returning starter in the secondary: Senior Jaden Mickey.

Mickey, a former four-star recruit, spent three seasons at Notre Dame before transferring to Boise State last offseason. He quickly emerged as one of the Broncos’ best defensive players and will be a huge piece of the defense in 2026.

Recapping Mickey’s 2025 season

One of Boise State’s most heralded 2025 transfers, Mickey surprisingly played just one snap in the season-opening loss to South Florida but earned a starting spot at nickelback the following week against Eastern Washington. He made an immediate impact, recording seven total tackles with a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Mickey went on to start 11 games last season and tally 38 total tackles (seven for loss) with five pass breakups. He ranked among the Broncos’ top defensive performers with a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 73.5 and overall defensive grade of 65.8.

Why Boise State is counting on Mickey in 2026

The Broncos lost starting cornerbacks Jeremiah Earby and A’Marion McCoy to graduation. McCoy was a first-team all-Mountain West selection while Earby made the second team.

Mickey, who played cornerback at Notre Dame, will likely slide over to corner as a senior.

One of the top coverage players on Boise State’s roster, Mickey allowed just one passing touchdown in coverage last season.

Mickey’s 2026 outlook

Whether he sticks at nickel or moves to cornerback, Mickey projects to be the leader of the Broncos’ secondary in 2026.

Mickey’s defensive versatility is unmatched on Boise State’s roster.

See our full list of 12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season:

• No. 12 - Running back Sire Gaines, sophomore

• No. 11 - Defensive lineman Max Stege, senior

• No. 10 - Offensive lineman Roger Carreon, senior

• No. 9 - Defensive back Derek Ganter Jr., junior

• No. 8 - Wide receiver Rasean Jones, freshman

• No. 7 - Linebacker Boen Phelps, junior

• No. 6 - Tight end Matt Wagner, junior

• No. 5 - Offensive lineman Tyler Ethridge, senior

• No. 4 - Running back Dylan Riley, junior

• No. 3 - Defensive back Jaden Mickey, senior