Boise State tailback selected to national freshman of the year watch list
Boise State running back Sire Gaines, the heir apparent to Ashton Jeanty, received another preseason accolade on Tuesday.
Gaines was selected to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced. Gaines is also up for the Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back) and Comeback Player of the Year.
Jeanty, who led the country in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29) a season ago, won the 2024 Doak Walker Award.
Gaines appeared in three games as a true freshman last year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He recorded 151 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in Boise State’s season-opener against Georgia Southern and finished his season with 156 rushing yards and 44 yards receiving.
Gaines reaggravated the injury during winter workouts and missed all of spring practice, but the explosive back was a summer standout for the Broncos.
“He can do a lot, I couldn’t even put it into words,” fellow running back Malik Sherrod said of Gaines in a recent interview. “He just has such a great build. He’s powerful, he’s strong, he’s explosive. I think me and him are going to be a real problem.”
Ten other Boise State players have earned national preseason award nominations entering the 2025 season.
Here are the 11 Broncos on preseason watch lists:
Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen: Davey O’Brien Award (nation’s top quarterback), Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (nation’s top upperclassman quarterback), Manning Award (nation’s top quarterback), Maxwell Award (national player of the year), Walter Camp Award (national player of the year)
Freshman running back Sire Gaines: Comeback Player of the Year, Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back)
Senior wide receiver Latrell Caples: Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (top player from Texas)
Senior tight end Matt Lauter: Mackey Award (nation’s top tight end)
Junior offensive tackle Kage Casey: Outland Trophy (nation’s top interior lineman) and Lombardi Award (top lineman or linebacker)
Senior defensive tackle Braxton Fely: Polynesian College Player of the Year
Junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan: Bronko Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year), Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year) and Lombardi Award.
Senior linebacker Marco Notarainni: Wuerffel Trophy (college football player who best combines community service and leadership on and off the field)
Junior safety Ty Benefield: Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s top defensive back)
Senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy: Jim Thorpe Award
Senior long snapper Mason Hutton: Patrick Mannelly Award (nation’s top long snapper)