Boston College Baseball Alum Earns Win Against Red Sox
Former Boston College baseball player Emmet Sheehan continued his impressive 2025 campaign against the Boston Red Sox.
Sheehan, who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, got the start at Fenway Park on Friday night and allowed three hits, two runs (both earned), walked two batters, and struck out five in five innings of work.
His performance earned him the win after the Dodgers defeated the Red Sox 5-2. Sheehan moved to 2-1 on the year and dropped his ERA to 4.22.
The Darien, Conn., native spent three seasons with the Eagles (2019-21) where he saw time in 29 games which included 18 starts, pitched 105 innings, and allowed 92 hits, seven home runs, 59 runs (56 earned), walked 68 batters, and struck out 142. He finished his collegiate career with a 7-6 record and 4.80 ERA.
The 25-year-old was selected by Los Angeles with the No. 192 overall pick (sixth round) of the 2021 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut on June 16, 2023.
After an injury sidelined him in 2024, he has had rehab assignments and has gone back and forth between the Majors and Minors this year. His first appearance in 2025 for the Dodgers was on June 18 against the San Diego Padres.
So far this year, Sheehan has appeared in five games, including four starts, and has allowed 20 hits, 10 runs (all earned), one home run, walked seven batters, and struck out 21 in 21.1 innings of work.
Currently, the Dodgers are 61-43 on the year and sit atop the NL West.
