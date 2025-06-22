Boston College Football Set to Host Bill O'Brien Underclassmen Football Clinic: The Rundown
Boston College football is set to host its next camp of the summer at midday Sunday for high school athletes entering grades nine to 11, which includes the graduating classes of 2029, 2028 and 2027.
This edition of BC’s summer football camps is called the “Bill O’Brien Underclassmen Football Clinic” and it will provide high-level, hands-on coaching from O’Brien and the Eagles’ football staff for a four-hour session. It is the third summer camp of the summer that O’Brien and co. have hosted.
“The Bill O'Brien Underclassmen Football Clinic offers aspiring athletes the opportunity to learn from one of the most respected coaching staffs in college football,” according to the BC football clinics website. “Attendees will focus on various fundamental football skills, compete in specific drills, and gain exposure from college coaches working at the FBS, FCS, DII, and DIII levels.”
The camp welcomes athletes who play any position, from kickers and punters to quarterbacks and wide receivers, and there are already a handful of players who have posted about attending the camp on social media, especially local ones.
One of those includes St. Paul’s School (N.H.) quarterback Webber Marx, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound First Team All-Conference signal caller in the class of ‘27 who boasts five Division I offers—his most recent is from Yale.
The BC Eagles’ football program’s most recent camp, which was called “BC Mega Camp,” resulted in several players receiving offers from O’Brien, and there is a chance that more could be on the way come Sunday night.
