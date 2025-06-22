Boston College Football Set to Host Bill O'Brien Underclassmen Football Clinic: The Rundown

BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB Furian Inferrera has Flipped his Commitment from Boston College to Minnesota, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 210 QB had been Committed to the Eagles since February



“All Glory to the Highest, I’m home. #RTB”https://t.co/dAcGoamUA4 pic.twitter.com/HEmDfto9dW