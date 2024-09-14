Boston College Football Set to Face Missouri in Top 25 Matchup, The Rundown: September 14, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The No. 24 Boston College Eagles (2-0, 1-0 ACC) football team is set to face the No. 6-ranked Missouri Tigers (2-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field.
Both programs have made statements in the early part of 2024 season. The Tigers have secured two shutout wins over Murray State and Buffalo and are outscoring their opponents 89-0 while the Eagles have had impressive wins over the then-No. 10 Florida State Seminoles and Duquesne. Boston College is outscoring its opponents 84-13.
The contest is one of only two ranked games this weekend and the only one on Saturday. No. 14 Kansas State beat No. 20 Arizona 31-7 on Friday night.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Harvard Hidden Dual | Weymouth, Mass.
- Sailing: Boston College at NEISA Singlehanded Conference Champs, at Hatch Brown Trophy, at Regis Trophy, at Barnett Trophy
- Volleyball: Boston College vs. Utah State | Athens, Ga. (Bulldogs Classic) | Live Stats
- Football: Boston College at Missouri | 12:45 p.m. ET | SEC Network | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Volleyball: Boston College 3, Jacksonville 1; Georgia 3, Boston College 1.
- Field Hockey: No. 14 Boston College 4, No. 44 Maine 2.
- Men’s Soccer: No. 5 Clemson 1, Boston College 0.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
27 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College volleyball setter Sophia Lambros marked a milestone, reaching 2,000 career assists. The graduate tallied 37 in the Eagles doubleheader in the Bulldogs Classic on Friday.
- Class of 2028 quarterback Zachary McKenzie has received a game invite to Boston College’s Sept. 21 matchup against Michigan State. McKenzie is a product of Suffield Academy in Suffield, Conn.
- The Buffalo Sabres held a moment of silence in honor of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau prior to the team’s first game of the 2024 Prospects Challenge against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.
