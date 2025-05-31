Boston College Track And Field Looking To Surge Through Regionals Appearances, The Rundown: May 31, 2025
Boston College men's and women's track and field participated in NCAA Regional tournaments yesterday, both earning solid individual performances.
Events will continue to take place today, which will be the final day of competition. This marks the final athletic event for at least one week for the Eagles athletic program.
Namely, Theodor Schut, who finished 17th overall in the 5K race - the highest out of all freshmen in the race - brought home one of the most impressive results for the Eagles on the night.
With the spring 2025 window wrapping up, all eyes now turn towards the Boston College football program and other fall sports until students rejoin campus.
Today's Schedule:
- Women's and Men's Track and Field: Jacksonville, Florida | All Day | Live Results
Eagles Results:
- No new team results were available at press time.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
91 days
Did You Notice?:
- Boston College football's coaching staff will have their name, image and likeness portrayed in the new NCAA Football 26 video game.
- Weeks 1-3 of Boston College's football season have had their networks and kickoff times announced via the team's social media accounts.
- Boston College's athletic program has made its way into the top five athletic programs in the country in terms of community service according to the NACDA.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I have had a wonderful experience at BC and am honored to be part of the strong tradition of excellence here. I will miss Conte Forum — the band, the fans, my teammates. I will always be thankful for my time here.”- Carolyn Swords
