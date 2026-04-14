Former Boston College Men's Basketball Guard Announces Transfer Destination: The Rundown
In this story:
Boston College men’s basketball transfer guard Akbar Waheed III is headed to St. Bonaventure.
“NEWS: Former Boston College guard Akbar Waheed III has committed to St. Bonaventure, he told ESPN,” said ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel. “He’s a former four-star prospect who earned two-time All-Met honors at Georgetown Prep. He redshirted this year at BC and has four years remaining.”
The North Bethesda, Md., native spent one season in Chestnut Hill and did not play a game for the Eagles.
Waheed III was a three-star prospect from the class of 2025. He ranked No. 219 nationally, No. 49 in small forwards, and No. 7 in the state of Md., according to 247Sports Composite.
He was one of four players in the freshman class for Boston College, joining forward Jack Bailey, guard Caleb Steger, and guard/forward Marko Radunovic. All of them except Bailey have entered the transfer portal this offseason.
Last season, St. Bonaventure went 17-17 overall, 4-14 in A10 play, and made an appearance in the A10 Tournament where it lost to Dayton in the quarterfinals 68-63 to end its season.
The Rundown: Tuesday, April 14, 2026:
- Former Boston College women's basketball guard Amirah Anderson is transferring to Alabama. Anderson spent one season with the Eagles in 2025-26 and averaged 24.1 minutes, 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 25 games played.
- Boston College women's tennis has earned the No. 15 seed in the ACC Tournament this week and will take on No. 10 Notre Dame on Wednesday in the second round of the event.
- Boston College men's basketball has reached out to Iowa State transfer guard Mason Williams, according to The Portal Report.
Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:
Men's Tennis: Boston College 6, Franklin Pierce 1
Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College in Boston College Team Race
- Baseball: No. 24 Boston College vs. Northeastern (Beanpot championship) | 6 p.m. ET | Live Stats
Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:
144 days.
Boston College Quote of the Day:
“Is that what some people say? Rich kids? My daughter goes to school here; I know that's not the case.”Jim O’Brien
We'll Leave You With This:
Check Us Out On:
Follow us on....
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: For Boston
- YouTube: For Boston
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
- Instagram: @bostoncollegeonsi
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1