Seven Boston College Women's Lacrosse Players Named 2025 Preseason All-Americans
The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team is gearing up to start its season on Feb. 7 when it hosts Loyola Maryland.
The team will compete as the reigning national champions after defeating Northwestern 14-13 in the title game last May.
On Wednesday, USA Lacrosse released its list of 2025 Preseason All-Americans which featured seven Eagles.
Attackers Rachel Clark and Emma LoPinto were named to the First Team while attacker Mckenna Davis and midfielder/defender Shea Baker made the Second Team. Goalie Shea Dolce made the Third Team and attacker Mia Mascone and midfielder/defender Lydia Colasante made Honorable Mention.
In total, 76 players earned the preseason honor across 31 teams. Boston College had the most players make the list.
The Eagles are set to have another dominant season in 2025. On top of winning the national championship last season, Boston College went 20-3 overall which included a 7-2 mark in conference play, won the ACC Championship, and finished the season on an eight-game winning streak.
Boston College will also enter this upcoming season as the No. 1 team in the nation after earning the honor from USA Lacrosse earlier in the month.
Below is the entire list of 2025 Preseason All-Americans from USA Lacrosse.
FIRST TEAM
A — Rachel Clark, Boston College
A — Emma LoPinto, Boston College
A — Jill Smith, Michigan
A — Madison Taylor, Northwestern
Draw — Maddie Epke, James Madison
M — Chase Boyle, Loyola
M — Anna Brandt, Penn
M — Brigid Duffy, Army
M — Fallon Vaughn, Yale
D — Ellie Hollin, Penn State
D — Emmy Pascal, Yale
D — Brooklyn Walker-Welch, North Carolina
D — Sammy White, Northwestern
G — Erin O’Grady, Michigan
SECOND TEAM
A — Olivia Adamson, Syracuse
A — Jenna Collignon, Yale
A — Mckenna Davis, Boston College
A — Georgia Latch, Loyola
Draw — Alyssa Daley, Navy
M — Kori Edmondson, Maryland
M — Annabel Frist, Stanford
M — Ashley Mackin, Johns Hopkins
M — Emily Messinese, Navy
D — Shea Baker, Boston College
D — Grace Callahan, Michigan
D — Avery Hines, Stony Brook
D — Paris Masaracchia, Clemson
G — Jenika Cuocco, Drexel
THIRD TEAM
A — Kaylee Dyer, Michigan
A — Aliya Polisky, Stanford
A — Emma Ward, Syracuse
A — Isabelle Vitale, USC
Draw — Jordan Dean, UMass
M — Kate Galica, Virginia
M — Grace Muldoon, Richmond
M — Lauren Ottensmeyer, Cincinnati
M — Samantha Smith, Northwestern
D — Ava Bleckley, James Madison
D — Jordyn Harrison, Michigan
D — Kennedy Major, Maryland
D — Lily Osborne, Loyola
G — Shea Dolce, Boston College
HONORABLE MENTION
A — Madison Alaimo, Virginia
A — Ava Angello, Johns Hopkins
A — Lauren Black, Denver
A — McKenzie Blake, Princeton
A — Camryn Callaghan, Cincinnati
A — Erika Chung, Penn
A — Tori DiCarlo, Navy
A — Jenna Dinardo, Virginia
A — Ryan Dineen, Denver
A — Caroline Godine, North Carolina
A — Ashley Humphrey, North Carolina
A — Mia Mascone, Boston College
A — Niki Miles, Northwestern
A — Isabela Miller, Holy Cross
A — Madeline Pisani, Colorado
A — Marissa White, North Carolina
A — Charlotte Wilmoth, Stony Brook
Draw — MJ Santa Barbara, Elon
M — Sky Carrasquillo, Yale
M — Darcy Felter, North Carolina
M — Ella Kittredge, Holy Cross
M — Ava Yovino, Navy
M/D — Lydia Colasante, Boston College
D — Theresa Bragg, Florida
D — Kaitlyn Davies, Florida
D — Megan Klingenberg, Denver
D — Alexis Niblock, USC
D — Reilly Traynor, Duke
D — Grace Weigand, Notre Dame
G — Elyse Finnelle, Florida
G — Emily Lamparter, Clemson
G — Lucy Pearson, Stanford
G — Lauren Spence, Loyola
G — Delaney Sweitzer, Northwestern
More News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Men's Hockey vs No. 8 Boston University
Three Boston College Men's Hockey Players Named Nominees for 2025 Hobey Baker Award
Boston College Men’s Basketball Head Coach Earl Grant Talks Job Security