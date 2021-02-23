BC Men's Basketball Coaching Big Board: Version 1.0

A look at some of the names that have popped up and our take on their candidacy.

Over the past week we have gone, analyzed and discussed almost a dozen candidates that have been linked to the Boston College men's basketball coaching search.

Below is our big board, to help you track the names linked to this search. We have weighed their resumes, their fits with Chestnut Hill, buzz we have heard about them and their likeliness to leave their current job for BC. We will continually update this board whenever we hear something new.

Very Unlikely

Rick Pitino: Bad fit for the program, checkered past with a laundry list of violations. Can not see the school opening up their doors for him.

Kevin Willard: Pay and situation at Seton Hall will make this a very hard pull for the Eagles.

John Thompson III & Richard Pitino: Don't know why these names were ever floated, probably by their agents, but not happening.

Ed Cooley: Similar to Willard, has a very comfortable situation at Providence, add in the lack of interest he had during last search, and tenuous relationship he reportedly has with the school and he seems a stretch.

Bill Coen: Links to Boston College through the Al Skinner era, Coen has done a nice job with the Northeastern program. However, his success with the Huskies hasn't been consistent, and nearing 60 years old, he doesn't check a lot of the boxes BC is looking for.

Jared Dudley: A few years too early, locked in with the Lakers by contract this year, zero experience as a coach, do not see this happening.

John Beilein: The buzz around his name has dimmed considerably over the past week. Have mentioned it multiple times, but it doesn't make sense for Beilein to come out of retirement to take over a program that is a rebuild no matter what money you throw at him.

Fair Possibility

John Becker: The head coach of Vermont has won at a high level with the Catamounts. But he has zero experience at a high level school. If BC wants a winner, he could be the match, but he's very risky.

Dennis Gates: An up and comer in the coaching world, Gates has extensive ACC experience with Florida State, but light on head coaching experience. A bit of a gamble, but with huge upside.

Porter Moser: Probably near the top of BC's coaching list, he could be one of the most sought after candidates this offseason. Has a Final Four appearance, and a Top 25 team this year, but would he leave the midwest for Chestnut Hill?

Scott Spinelli: The current Boston College interim head coach. Has no experience as "the" guy, but has shown that he can recruit at a very high level. Bringing in Jim Christian's right hand man might not be the best look though for a program desperately looking for a face lift.

Howard Eisley: BC graduate with coaching ties to a big time program (Michigan). However, has zero head coaching and could pick and choose where he wants to start his career.

Good Possibility

Micah Shrewsberry: Experienced at multiple levels, has been the associate head coach at Purdue and worked with Brad Stevens at Butler and with the Celtics. Young up and comer with a very high ceiling.

Mark Schmidt: What he has done with St. Bonaventure is exactly the blueprint to win at a school like Boston College. Also a graduate of BC. Probably the current favorite for the job, he recently did not shoot down the idea that he had interest in the BC coaching spot.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC