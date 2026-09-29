Boston College Men's Basketball Announces Player Representatives for 2026 ACC Tipoff

Tuesday morning, the Boston College men’s basketball program announced its player representatives for this year’s ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte, N.C., tabbing senior guard Money Williams and sophomore guard Jacob Furphy as the Eagles’ attendees with first-year head coach Luke Murray.

The event will take place from Oct. 6-7 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown, featuring two player representatives from each program alongside their respective head coach.

ACC Network will provide live coverage of the event from Charlotte, consisting of interviews with coaches and student-athletes from each team in the conference. Television details have not yet been provided by the league.

See you in Charlotte 🦅



Catch head coach Luke Murray, Jacob Furphy, and Money Williams at ACC Tipoff on October 6!



📰 https://t.co/wRCEQet4Ho pic.twitter.com/SPVYCNb1K7 — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) September 29, 2026

Hailing from Oakland, Calif., Williams transferred to BC after spending three seasons at Montana, where he became one of six players in program history to record 1,000 points, 300 rebounds, and 300 assists.

The 6-foot-4 guard led the Big Sky Conference in scoring last season at a clip of 20.6 points per game, earning unanimous first-team All-Big Sky honors and a Big Sky Tournament MVP selection after scoring 91 points across three games — including a career-high 40 points against Northern Colorado — which set a tournament record.

Williams was arguably Murray’s biggest get in the transfer portal during the offseason, as he chose the Eagles over other suitors such as Missouri, UNLV, Santa Clara, and Saint Mary’s, and he projects to be a focal point of the offense with a deep bag of scoring moves.

Furphy, meanwhile, is the only player on BC’s roster that technically followed Murray from UConn, where he served as an assistant coach to Dan Hurley for the past five years, to the Heights.

A 6-foot-6 guard out of Tasmania, Australia, Furphy appeared in 14 games for the Huskies as a freshman last season, which consisted of seeing action in the Big East Championship and NCAA Tournament.

While his playing time was fairly limited, Furphy has extensive international experience, as he averaged 16.7 points per game, along with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup.

He also contributed to Australia’s gold-medal squad at the 2024 FIBA U18 Asia Cup, averaging 16.8 points while shooting 46.4 percent from three-point distance.

BC officially opens up play for the 2026-27 regular season in a little over a month with a home matchup against Wagner on Nov. 3.

The Eagles will then take on UMass on Nov. 6, a Friday, at 4 p.m. for the Hall of Fame Series against UMass Amherst at TD Garden.

Other notable in-season contests outside of the typical slate include two games in the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla., against UCF (Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m.) and Cincinnati (Nov. 27 at 4:30 p.m.), as well as a matchup against Georgia for the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.

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