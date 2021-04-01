F Kamari Williams Enters The Transfer Portal

Another Boston College Eagles has entered the portal, the fifth of the cycle

Boston College sophomore forward Kamari Williams has entered the transfer portal according to Verbal Commits.

Williams, was predominantly a bench player, and only saw limited playing time during the 2020-21 season. A role player who didn't see much action until later in the season he averaged 2.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. He had a season high eleven points in the season finale against Miami. As a true freshman he had a season high fourteen points, also against the Hurricanes.

Today’s news means that Boston College has lost six players over the past season. Wynston Tabbs and Rich Kelly both entered the transfer portal shortly after the firing of head coach Jim Christian. Steffon Mitchell entered the NBA Draft and most recently Jay Heath, CJ Felder and Williams have all entered the portal.

The Eagles have also added to their roster this offseason, as new head coach Earl Grant has landed true freshmen Kanye Jones & Devin McGlockton and transfer Brevin Galloway.

