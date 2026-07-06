Quinten Post’s New Contract Makes Him One of Boston College Basketball’s Highest-Paid NBA Alumni

On Monday morning, former Boston College men’s basketball center Quinten Post reportedly signed a three-year, $30 million contract offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Restricted free agent Quinten Post is signing a three-year, $30 million contract offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. The Golden State Warriors have until 11:59pm ET on Tuesday to match. pic.twitter.com/cLdHmUcEgo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2026

Post was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 2024 National Basketball League (NBA) Draft, going No. 52 overall, which made him the first BC player drafted since Jerome Robinson was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

If the Warriors do not match the offer, which would keep him as a member of Golden State, Post is not only set to take his talents to Memphis, Tenn., after spending his first two years in the league in San Francisco, Calif.

The deal would also vault him into the upper echelon of BC men’s basketball’s highest-paid NBA alumni ever, cementing him into a tier with household names such as Reggie Jackson, Jared Dudley, and Dana Barros.

It’s not a surprise.

Since joining the league, Post climbed from below the Warriors’ second rotation to a routine sixth or seventh man with the ability to start games if needed.

In fact, the seven-foot Dutchman made 35 starts during the 2025-26 season for Steve Kerr’s side, averaging 7.7 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks in 17.3 minutes of action.

Post’s three-point shooting decreased from a mark of 40.8 percent as a rookie to 33.6 percent in his sophomore campaign, but his free-throw shooting went up approximately two percentage points to just below 80 percent (79.1), and his overall field-goal percentage remained at 44 percent, all of which rank above average for centers in the NBA.

As a senior at BC in 2022-23, Post was named the Atlantic Coast Conference's Most Improved Player, garnering 23 of the 75 total votes among 11 different players.

He led the Eagles in scoring at a clip of 15.1 ppg, was the only player in Division I to post a shooting line of better than 50/40/80 (53.9% FG, 42.6% 3FG, 86.0% FT), and received an All-ACC Honorable Mention nod.

With the new contract, assuming the reported figures become official, Post is set to earn approximately $6-8 million annually guaranteed, which would move him into the top 5-7 among BC players in NBA contract value immediately.

While Jackson is in a league of his own after making over $190 million in career earnings, Post will not be far off from Dudley (~$50M+) and Barros (~$35M+) if he is extended at some point when his new contract expires.

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