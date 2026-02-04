Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 4

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a win over Minnesota, but that was before dealing Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Jazz in an eight-player deal on Tuesday. The Grizzlies are starting to sell, and the Sacramento Kings may look to do the same.

They’ll battle on Wednesday night in Sacramento, where the Kings return home having lost their last nine games. Memphis did lose six straight games itself before the victory over the Timberwolves, though.

The Grizzlies took the first two meetings this season, 137-96 and 115-10 back in November.

The oddsmakers have the Kings as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +1.5 (-120)

Kings -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: -108

Kings: -112

Total

231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-MEM, NBCSCA

Grizzlies record: 19-29

Kings record: 12-39

Grizzlies vs. Kings Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama – questionable

Kyle Anderson – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Walter Clayton Jr. – out

Taylor Hendricks – out

Ja Morant – out

Georges Niang – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – doubtful

Kings Injury Report

Keegan Murray – out

Daeqwon Plowden – out

Domantas Sabonis – questionable

Isaiah Stevens – out

Grizzlies vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Russell Westbrook is set to return from a three-game absence on Wednesday night, and he hasn’t been afraid of shooting from deep this season in Sacramento. The veteran is averaging 5.8 attempts per game, up from 3.9 last season in Denver, and he’s averaging 2.0 made three pointers per contest.

That’s been trending upward as of late, with Westbrook attempting at least six three pointers in 10 straight games, making at least two in nine of those 10 contests.

Westbrook has made multiple three pointers in 28 of 48 games this season, and he’ll be letting it fly in his return to the lineup tonight.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The Grizzlies will have to cobble a lineup together tonight while dealing with injuries and players not being cleared from the trade yet. Memphis will therefore be at a massive disadvantage, giving Sacramento a chance to get back on track in its return home.

The Kings are a more respectable 9-16 at home this season as opposed to 3-23 on the road, and Memphis is just 8-13 on the road this year.

Normally, the Grizzlies would be the side here, but the circumstances should lead to a Kings win at home tonight.

Pick: Kings -1.5 (+100)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.