Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 4
The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a win over Minnesota, but that was before dealing Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Jazz in an eight-player deal on Tuesday. The Grizzlies are starting to sell, and the Sacramento Kings may look to do the same.
They’ll battle on Wednesday night in Sacramento, where the Kings return home having lost their last nine games. Memphis did lose six straight games itself before the victory over the Timberwolves, though.
The Grizzlies took the first two meetings this season, 137-96 and 115-10 back in November.
The oddsmakers have the Kings as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies +1.5 (-120)
- Kings -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -108
- Kings: -112
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-MEM, NBCSCA
- Grizzlies record: 19-29
- Kings record: 12-39
Grizzlies vs. Kings Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – questionable
- Kyle Anderson – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Walter Clayton Jr. – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Georges Niang – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – doubtful
Kings Injury Report
- Keegan Murray – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Domantas Sabonis – questionable
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Grizzlies vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
Russell Westbrook is set to return from a three-game absence on Wednesday night, and he hasn’t been afraid of shooting from deep this season in Sacramento. The veteran is averaging 5.8 attempts per game, up from 3.9 last season in Denver, and he’s averaging 2.0 made three pointers per contest.
That’s been trending upward as of late, with Westbrook attempting at least six three pointers in 10 straight games, making at least two in nine of those 10 contests.
Westbrook has made multiple three pointers in 28 of 48 games this season, and he’ll be letting it fly in his return to the lineup tonight.
Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The Grizzlies will have to cobble a lineup together tonight while dealing with injuries and players not being cleared from the trade yet. Memphis will therefore be at a massive disadvantage, giving Sacramento a chance to get back on track in its return home.
The Kings are a more respectable 9-16 at home this season as opposed to 3-23 on the road, and Memphis is just 8-13 on the road this year.
Normally, the Grizzlies would be the side here, but the circumstances should lead to a Kings win at home tonight.
Pick: Kings -1.5 (+100)
