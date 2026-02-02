Is Jaren Jackson Jr. Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies)

Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. is dealing with a quad injury that cost him Saturday night's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jackson has only missed three games in the 2025-26 season, and he has a chance to play on Monday night, as the Grizzlies have listed him as questionable against Minnesota.

This will be the third meeting between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves this season and the second in a row, as they split the first two meetings after the Wolves picked up a 17-point win with Jackson out on Saturday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) questionable for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 1, 2026

Jackson isn't the only Memphis player that is banged up for this matchup, and it's led to oddsmakers at DraftKings setting the Grizzlies as 7.5-point underdogs at home on Monday.

In addition to Jackson being on the injury report, Memphis has listed Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Ja Morant John Konchar and Scotty Pippen Jr. as out for this matchup.

So, if Jackson sits, the Grizzlies will be without seven rotation players on Monday night.

The odds for this game tell an interesting story, as Memphis is a massive underdog even though Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle are questionable for this game for Minnesota. If they both play and Jackson plays, there's a chance this line doesn't move at all.

The Grizzlies have struggled against teams that are .500 or better this season, going just 4-22 straight up. They'd be in a tough spot to pull off an upset on Monday if JJJ sits, as the team simply lacks the offensive firepower to keep up with this Wolves team that has won four in a row.

This season, Jackson Jr. is averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies are 2-1 when he sits out this season, but they struggled without him on Saturday.

This story will be updated with Jackson's status for Monday night's matchup against Minnesota.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.