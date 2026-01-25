NBA Cancels Two Games Due to Massive Winter Storm

The NBA is being impacted by the massive winter storm hitting much of the country this weekend.

On Sunday, the league canceled two games. The Nuggets-Grizzlies and Mavericks-Bucks matchups scheduled for Sunday were postponed. Both teams in the Denver-Memphis game and the officials had arrived in time to play, but the NBA decided to cancel the contest. Dallas was unable to fly to Milwaukee on both Saturday night and Sunday morning, leading to that cancellation.

The Nuggets plan to fly home on Sunday pending the conditions at Memphis International Airport. They are scheduled to host the Pistons on Tuesday night.

A winter storm that stretched over 2,000 miles wreaked havoc across the country this weekend. More than 1 million people were left without power, while snow fell at up to 1 inch an hour in Philadelphia and New York City on Sunday. Wind gusts of up to 32 mph were reported at John F. Kennedy Airport.

In Milwaukee, a deep freeze gripped the city, with lows in the single digits and “feels like” temperatures hitting well below zero.

Memphis has been hit with an extreme cold warning through Tuesday.

Conditions remain dangerous across the country, and more cancellations are possible.

The cancellations come a day after the league postponed a matchup between the Warriors and Timberwolves in Minnesota after federal agents shot and killed a man in Minneapolis.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated