Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Adds UT Martin Transfer Forward
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The Boston College men’s basketball program added its ninth transfer player of the offseason on Monday night, landing a commitment from former UT Martin forward Andrija Bukumirović, according to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express.
As a junior in 2025-26, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound Serbian earned First Team All-OVC (Ohio Valley Conference) honors after he led the Skyhawks in scoring at 13.8 points per game, along with rebounding (7.8).
Over his two-year career in Martin, Tenn., in which he made 58 appearances with 38 starts — 32 of which were last season — Bukumirović shot 51.6 percent from the field, including 34.9 percent from three.
Bukumirović played his first season in college at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, Fla., under the same head coach, Jeremy Shulman.
Averaging 9.8 points and 7.0 rebounds as a true freshman, which helped him earn all-conference second team honors, he was a key contributor to a Titans program that won the Citrus Conference championship with a 27-5 overall record, including a 14-2 mark in league play.
The 21-year-old Bukumirović hails from Sjenica, Serbia, and he attended Gimnazija Novi Pazar in high school.
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:
- Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Incoming Freshman - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia)
- Money Williams - Guard - 6'4", 211 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: Montana
- JB Frankel - Guard - 6'3" - Junior - Last Program: Northeastern
- Ernest Shelton - Guard - 6'5", 180 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: Merrimack
- Colby Duggan - Forward - 6'7", 22 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: Charleston
- Brandon Benjamin - Forward - 6'8", 235 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: Fairfield
- Luke Hunger - Forward - 6'10", 250 lbs. - Graduate - Last Program: George Washington
- Jacob Furphy - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: UConn
- Armoni Zeigler - Guard - 6'4", 200 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Ball State
- Andrija Bukumirović - Forward - 6'7", 200 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: UT Martin
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:
- Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore
- Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior
- Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore
- Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman
- Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore
- Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore
- Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz