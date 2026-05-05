Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Adds UT Martin Transfer Forward

The Boston College men’s basketball program added its ninth transfer player of the offseason on Monday night, landing a commitment from former UT Martin forward Andrija Bukumirović, according to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express.

As a junior in 2025-26, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound Serbian earned First Team All-OVC (Ohio Valley Conference) honors after he led the Skyhawks in scoring at 13.8 points per game, along with rebounding (7.8).

NEWS: UT Martin transfer Andrija Bukumirović has committed to Boston College, agent Ivan Asanin told DraftExpress.



The 21-year-old Serbian power forward earned First Team All-OVC honors after leading UT Martin in scoring and rebounding, while shooting 35% from 3. pic.twitter.com/cbKnzY74FG — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 5, 2026

Over his two-year career in Martin, Tenn., in which he made 58 appearances with 38 starts — 32 of which were last season — Bukumirović shot 51.6 percent from the field, including 34.9 percent from three.

Bukumirović played his first season in college at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, Fla., under the same head coach, Jeremy Shulman.

Averaging 9.8 points and 7.0 rebounds as a true freshman, which helped him earn all-conference second team honors, he was a key contributor to a Titans program that won the Citrus Conference championship with a 27-5 overall record, including a 14-2 mark in league play.

The 21-year-old Bukumirović hails from Sjenica, Serbia, and he attended Gimnazija Novi Pazar in high school.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman

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