Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Signing Ball State Transfer Guard
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The Boston College men’s basketball program picked up its ninth transfer-portal addition of the offseason on Tuesday, signing former Ball State guard Armoni Zeigler, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.
Zeigler averaged 12.5 points per game in 2025-26, including 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists, and shot above 40 percent from the field and 77.9 percent from the free-throw line.
A native of Amityville, N.Y., the 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard transferred to Ball State from Saint Peter’s, where he played from 2023-25.
As a sophomore for the Peacocks, he made 23 starts, scoring at a clip of 11.1 PPG while adding 6.1 rebounds on a 46.5-percent shooting rate from the field.
Zeigler was recruited to Saint Peter’s out of Our Savior Lutheran School in the Bronx, N.Y. He is the brother of former Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler, who averaged double figures in points across the past three seasons, respectively, for the Volunteers.
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:
- Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia)
- Money Williams - Guard - 6'4", 211 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Montana
- JB Frankel - Guard - 6'3" - Senior - Last Program: Northeastern
- Ernest Shelton - Guard - 6'5", 180 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Merrimack
- Colby Duggan - Forward - 6'7", 22 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Charleston
- Brandon Benjamin - Forward - 6'8", 235 lbs. - Sophomore - Last Program: Fairfield
- Luke Hunger - Forward - 6'10", 250 lbs. - Graduate - Last Program: George Washington
- Jacob Furphy - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Sophomore - Last Program: UConn
- Armoni Zeigler - Guard - 6'4", 200 lbs. - Graduate - Last Program: Ball State
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:
- Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore
- Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior
- Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore
- Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman
- Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore
- Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore
- Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz