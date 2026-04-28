Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Signing Ball State Transfer Guard

The Boston College men’s basketball program picked up its ninth transfer-portal addition of the offseason on Tuesday, signing former Ball State guard Armoni Zeigler, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Boston College has landed a commitment from Ball State transfer Armoni Zeigler, sources told ESPN. Zeigler averaged 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists this past season. Brings 6-foot-4 size and capable two-way ability to the backcourt. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 28, 2026

Zeigler averaged 12.5 points per game in 2025-26, including 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists, and shot above 40 percent from the field and 77.9 percent from the free-throw line.

A native of Amityville, N.Y., the 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard transferred to Ball State from Saint Peter’s, where he played from 2023-25.

As a sophomore for the Peacocks, he made 23 starts, scoring at a clip of 11.1 PPG while adding 6.1 rebounds on a 46.5-percent shooting rate from the field.

Zeigler was recruited to Saint Peter’s out of Our Savior Lutheran School in the Bronx, N.Y. He is the brother of former Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler, who averaged double figures in points across the past three seasons, respectively, for the Volunteers.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman

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