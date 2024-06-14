2024 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 6: Virginia
Conference play in any sport marks the start of a gauntlet schedule that makes or breaks teams.
The Atlantic Coast Conference is no different as the conference had five teams finish in the Top 25 in both the College Football Playoff and AP Poll final rankings as well as Notre Dame, who even though is an independent team, plays a majority of ACC opponents and is in the conference in other sports, last season.
For Boston College and Virginia, it not only means a chance to get back into conference championship contention, but also to start the six-week challenge off on a positive note and hopefully aid its record into making the first 12-team expanded CFP. And that opportunity starts on Oct. 5 when the two meet for the first week of conference play.
Although both teams have one conference game scheduled for earlier in the season, Boston College with Florida State and Virginia with Wake Forest, this contest marks the first of the ACC slate for the two teams.
Let’s take a look at the upcoming matchup.
Offense
On the offensive side of the ball for the Cavaliers, the quarterback position is in good shape as the team retained both its starters from last year in sophomore Anthony Colandrea and graduate Tony Muskett. Last season, Colandrea made appearances in eight games and went 154-of-246 for 1,958 yards, 13 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Muskett saw time in six games and went 93-of-147 for 1,031 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions.
As for offensive weapons, Virginia lost its top top running back in six-year athlete Perris Jones due to eligibility and its top wide receiver in Malik Washington to the NFL draft. However, the team did retain the second-best players in each position, RB Kobe Pace, who had 125 rush attempts for 382 yards and a touchdown in 2023, and WR Malachi Fields, who recorded 58 receptions for 811 yards and five touchdowns.
Boston College, on the other hand, retained its dual-threat QB Thomas Castellanos and wide receiver Lewis Bond. Last year, Castellanos went 189-of-330 for 2,248 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 215 attempts for 1,113 yards, and 13 touchdowns. Bond caught 52 receptions for 646 yards and seven touchdowns.
Defense
The Cavaliers defense kept its top three defensive players from last year in safety Jonas Sanker and linebackers James Jackson and Kam Robinson. In 2023, the trio tallied 258 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss for 33 yards, 17 pass breakups, 12 quarterback hits, three interceptions and forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries and sacks.
The Eagles, on the other hand, lost its top two tacklers in graduates Vinny DePalma and John Pupel as well as interceptions leader Elijah Jones, however retained junior defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who led the team in tackles for loss (6.5 for 23 yards), sacks (two for seven yards), and forced fumbles (two), as well as junior defensive end Neto Okpala, who led the team in fumble recoveries (two) and quarterback hits (seven).
Schedule
Both programs will be heading into this matchup in different situations. The Eagles will be coming off a home matchup against C-USA opponent Western Kentucky, while the Cavaliers will be coming off their first BYE week of the season.
Outlook
If the saying history repeats itself holds true, then the Eagles should come out of this road game with a win. Although the results of three of the eight total games played between the two ended in a one possession score including the 2023 contest, Boston College has almost always found a way to finish these games as the Cavaliers have a sole win (2020) in the two program’s histories.
Boston College at Virginia:
BCCentral takes a long look at each of the Eagles upcoming opponents this season, including its Week 6 matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers.
The Game
Date: Oct. 5
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Location: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.
Series: Boston College has the advantage in the all-time series 7-1.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two programs was in 2023. The Eagles won 27-24 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Team
The Coach: Tony Elliott
Offensive Coordinator: Des Kitchings
Defensive Coordinator: John Rudzinski
2023 Record: 3-9
Players to Watch: QB Anthony Colandrea, QB Tony Muskett, RB Kobe Pace, WR Malachi Fields, S Jonas Sanker, LB James Jackson, LB Kam Robinson, K Will Bettridge, P Daniel Sparks.
Top Newcomer: Recruit- Three-star IOL Grant Ellinger; Transfer- Former North Carolina WR Andre Green Jr.
The School
Location: Charlottesville, Va.
Founded: 1819
Enrollment: 25,944
Nickname: Cavaliers
Colors: Orange and Blue
Mascot: Cavalier
The Program
Last Time Beat Boston College: 2020.
Last time won ACC: 1995.
National Championships: None.
Playoff Appearances: None.
Conference Championships: Five – 1908; 1914; 1915; 1989; and 1995.
Bowl Appearances: 21 – 8-13 overall record.
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2023.
Heisman Trophies: None.
2024 NFL Draft: One – WR Malik Washington was drafted as the No. 184 (sixth round) pick in the draft by the Miami Dolphins.
Last 4 Recruiting Class Rankings: 2024 No. 69; 2023 No. 65; 2022 No. 64; 2021 No. 37.
Schedule
Aug. 31: vs. Richmond
Sept. 7: at Wake Forest
Sept. 14: vs. Maryland
Sept. 21: at Coastal Carolina
Oct. 5: vs. Boston College
Oct. 12: vs. Louisville
Oct. 19: at Clemson
Oct. 26: vs. UNC
Nov. 9: at Pittsburgh
Nov. 16: at Notre Dame
Nov. 23: vs. SMU
Nov. 30: at Virginia Tech
This is a BCCentral series. To read the rest of the early opponent previews, check out: Week 1 Floirda State, Week 2 Duquesne, Week 3 Missouri, Week 4 Michigan State, and Week 5 Western Kentucky.