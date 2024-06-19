2024 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 9: Louisville
Homecoming is a momentous occasion for every school as its a time to celebrate the past, present, and future of the school and everyone who has shaped the numerous programs surrounding the school.
For Boston College’s homecoming this year, the team will host the Louisville Cardinals in Week 9 of the college football season with a Friday night showdown.
Let’s take a look at the upcoming matchup.
Offense
The Louisville offense has a lot of question marks, but the biggest question is at the quarterback position. Last year starting QB Jack Plummer was signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent during the offseason. Plummer took 97% of the Cardinals snaps in 2023. The team kept QB Harrison Bailey, who went 3-of-5 for 51 yards and a touchdown in one game played.
The Cardinals do have multiple guys to work with though as the roster currently holds eight quarterbacks, including graduate transfer Tyler Shough, who spent three seasons at Texas Tech. In 2023, Shough went 67-of-111 for 746 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.
As for weapons, the Cardinals lost its top two rushers to the NFL draft, running backs Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo as well as its top wide receiver Jamari Thrash.
The group retained its second-best wide receiver Chris Bell, who caught 29 receptions for 407 yards and two touchdowns and picked up former Alabama wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks out of the transfer portal. During his career with the Crimson Tide, Brooks caught 57 receptions for 896 yards, and ten touchdowns, however is coming off a season-ending upper-body injury.
Defense
On the defensive side of the ball, the Cardinals retained its top two tackles in linebacker T.J. Quinn and defensive back Devin Neal. In 2023, the duo combined for 166 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, five interceptions and quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.
Schedule
Louisville heads into Chestnut Hill on short rest after a home matchup against Miami as the game is scheduled for a Friday, rather than a Saturday. The Eagles, on the other hand, will have a little extra rest due to its week eight game at Virginia Tech being on a Thursday. This contest will also mark Boston College’s homecoming game.
Outlook
Although the Cardinals have the slight advantage in the all-time series, I expect Boston College to come out of this game with a win. The Eagles are 5-3 all-time in games played in Chestnut Hill, including the previous three matchups in 2018, 2020, and 2022. The contest will be close, but with it being homecoming, Boston College should finish in front.
Louisville at Boston College:
BCCentral takes a long look at each of the Eagles upcoming opponents this season, including its Week 9 matchup against the Louisville Cardinals.
The Game
Date: Oct. 25.
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET.
TV: ESPN2.
Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Series: Louisville leads the all-time series 9-7.
Last Meeting: The Cardinals defeated the Eagles 56-28 in 2023.
The Team
The Coach: Jeff Brohm.
Offensive Coordinator: Brian Brohm.
Defensive Coordinator: Mark Hagen and Ron English.
2023 Record: 10-4.
Players to Watch: LB T.J. Quinn, DB Devin Neal, WR Chris Bell.
Top Newcomer: Recruit- Three-star TE Dylan Mesman, Transfer- Former Alabama WR Ja’Corey Brooks.
The School
Location: Louisville, Ky.
Founded: 1798
Enrollment: 23,043
Nickname: The Cardinals
Colors: Cardinal Red and Black
Mascot: Louie the Cardinal
The Program
Last Time Beat Boston College: 2023
Last time won ACC: Never.
National Championships: None.
Playoff Appearances: None.
Conference Championships: Eight in total, none in the ACC. Two in Missouri Valley (1970 and 1972), Three in C-USA (2000, 2001, and 2004), and Three in Big East (2006, 2011, and 2012).
Bowl Appearances: 16 – 12-13-1 record.
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2020.
Heisman Trophies: One – Lamar Jackson in 2016.
2024 NFL Draft: Four – RB Isaac Guerendo by 49ers (fourth round, No. 129 overall), CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., by Titans (fifth round No. 146 overall), WR Jamari Thrash by Browns (fifth round, No. 156 overall), and RB Jawhar Jordan by Texans (sixth round, No. 205 overall).
Last 4 Recruiting Class Rankings: 2024 No. 38; 2023 No. 24; 2022 No. 35; 2021 No. 41.
Schedule
Aug. 31: vs. Austin Peay
Sept. 7: vs. Jacksonville State
Sept. 21: vs. Georgia Tech
Sept. 28: at Notre Dame
Oct. 5: vs. SMU
Oct. 12: at Virginia
Oct. 19: vs. Miami
Oct. 25: at Boston College
Nov. 2: at Clemson
No. 19: at Stanford
Nov. 23: vs. Pittsburgh
Nov. 30: at Kentucky
This is a BCCentral series. To read the rest of the early opponent previews, check out:Week 1 at Floirda State,Week 2 vs. Duquesne, Week 3 at Missouri, Week 4 vs. Michigan State,Week 5 vs. Western Kentucky, Week 6 at Virginia, and Week 8 at Virginia Tech.