2025 Boston College Eagles Position Preview: Special Teams
Last year, Boston College’s special teams unit was special until it wasn’t.
Kicker Luca Lombardo played in the first four games, making 15-of-16 extra points and making his sole field goal attempt, a 39-yarder against Michigan State, until an injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
At punter, the Eagles had Sam Candotti, who had an impressive 2023 campaign, starting and Ivan Zivenko and Sam Stone behind him.
Everything looked to be going right for the unit, however, with the injury to Lombardo and all punters struggling, Liam Connor had to take over all three phases of special teams- kicking, kickoffs, and punting.
Coming into the team’s 2025 campaign, Lombardo is returning from injury and Connor is still in the mix.
The Eagles picked up a big punter from Yale during the offseason, Shamus Florio, and signed five-star punter and kicker Andy Quinn to its 2025 class as well as retained Stone.
Boston College lost starting long snapper Bryant Worrell to the transfer portal (Iowa), but picked up Ben Mann from Yale as well as kept Cooper Crook with the program, who was listed as the backup long snapper last year.
Projected Depth Chart:
Kickers-
- Liam Connor
- Luca Lombardo
Punters-
- Shamus Florio
- Andy Quinn
- Sam Stone
Long Snappers-
- Ben Mann
- Cooper Crook
2025 Boston College Eagles Kickers
Liam Connor- Senior, 6-2, 207 lbs
Connor is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. In 2024, he played in 12 games, both kicking and punting. Connor punted 15 times for 538 yards and averaged 35.9 yards per punt. He kicked off 49 times and notched 2,943 yards (60.1) average and also made two of his four attempted field goals with the longest being 49 yards.
Luca Lombardo- Redshirt Junior- 5-11, 175 lbs
Lombardo is entering his third season at Boston College. In 2024, he appeared in four games. He went 15-of-16 for extra points and made the sole field goal he attempted (39 yards). He also kicked off 18 times and recorded 1,148 yards (63.8 average).
2025 Boston College Eagles Punters
Shamus Florio- Graduate, 6-3, 205 lbs
Florio is entering his first season at Boston College after transferring from Yale. In 2024, he appeared in all 10 games and punted 39 times for 1,483 yards. His longest punt was 58 yards and he pinned 16 inside the 20-yard line. He also kicked off 62 times for 3,608 yards.
Andy Quinn- Freshman, 6-4, 199 lbs
Stone is entering his third season at Boston College. In 2024, he appeared in five games and recorded two punts for 56 yards.
Sam Stone- Redshirt Sophomore, 6-0, 167 lbs
Quinn is starting his college career. He was a part of the Eagles’ 27-member class of 2025 and was rated as a five-star kicker and punter, according to Kohl’s. He ranked No. 12 in kickers and No. 4 in punters.
2025 Boston College Eagles Long Snappers
Ben Mann- Redshirt Senior, 6-5, 232 lbs
Mann is entering his first season at Boston College after transferring from Yale. In 2024, he started at long snapper for the Bulldogs and appeared in all 10 games.
Cooper Crook- Redshirt Freshman, 6-4, 219 lbs
Crook is entering his second season with the Eagles. In 2024, he saw time in one game versus Pitt.
