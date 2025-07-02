2025 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 12: Georgia Tech
Coming down the stretch of the 2025 season, Boston College football’s final two games consist of playing Atlantic Coast Conference opponents Georgia Tech and Syracuse.
The Eagles host the Yellow Jackets on Nov. 15, a week after hosting SMU, and take one last road trip to the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. before a potential bowl game or postseason play.
While BC holds a losing record against the Yellow Jackets all-time, its last three matchups against Georgia Tech have all ended in its favor.
The Eagles played Georgia Tech in 2020, 2021 and, most recently, on Oct. 21, 2023, defeating the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, Ga. by a score of 38-23.
BC head coach Bill O’Brien has yet to get his first taste of the program. But he is set to go head-to-head with Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key for the first time this upcoming season.
Let’s take a look at the matchup.
Offense
Brent Key is extremely high on his quarterback room for 2025.
Haynes King is the returning starter of the group—Aaron Philo and redshirt freshman Graham Knowles are the two current backups. The senior dual-threat is expected to have another big year after accumulating 4,956 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, 1,324 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in his first two seasons as the Yellow Jackets’ signal caller.
Like the quarterback position, the leader of the running back room is already known. Jamal Haynes is back for his senior season with Georgia Tech following a campaign in which the 5-foot-9, 190-pound Loganville, Ga. native rushed for 944 yards and nine scores on an average yards per carry mark of 5.6.
After losing four key players in the air attack this offseason, including wideouts Eric Singleton, Chase Lane and Abdul Janneh, along with tight end Jackson Hawes—who was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2025 National Football League (NFL) Draft—the Yellow Jackets are forced to rely on incoming transfer wide receiver Eric Rivers to step up. Rivers previously played for Memphis and FIU before joining Key’s squad.
Defense
Georgia Tech’s defensive line features a completely new makeup this season after an influx of transfers freshmen came in to take over the reins from veterans Zeek Biggers, Sylvain Yondjouen, Romello Height and Makius Scott.
The linebacker core is already sound and will rotate between six players who already have experience—Kyle Efford, E.J. Lightsey, Tah’j Butler Jackson Hamilton, Melvin Jordan and Cayman Spaulding.
The secondary lost key starters in Warren Burrell and LaMiles Brooks but still has a surplus of experience from players like Clayton Powell-Lee, Ahmari Harvey, Omar Daniels, Rodney Shelley and Zachary Tobe.
The Yellow Jackets ranked 14th or lower in the ACC defensive categories such as sacks by (17th), interceptions (16th) and fumbles forced (14th).
Schedule
Both teams are deeply entrenched in conference play once this matchup arises on the schedule. The Eagles are coming off a home game against the SMU Mustangs and have to face the Syracuse Orange on the road after their home contest with Georgia Tech, while the Yellow Jackets are set to face seven straight ACC opponents from Sept. 27 to Nov. 22. After that run, Georgia Tech’s 2025 season culminates with a rivalry matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Outlook
Taking advantage of the Yellow Jackets’ abysmal defensive play in 2024 will be the strategy for O’Brien’s side, especially considering the Eagles have defeated Georgia Tech in their last three meetings by a total score of 127-80.
Everytime this matchup comes around as of late, BC has managed to score nearly 40 points or more.
The Yellow Jackets’ most dangerous asset is the quarterback-running back combination of King and Haynes. The Eagles’ containment of the run in the past two seasons has not fared exceptionally well, so this will be a point of emphasis come mid-November—especially since injuries are likely going to be at a peak at this stage of the season.
Georgia Tech at Boston College:
Boston College Eagles On SI takes a deep look at each of the Eagles' upcoming opponents this season, including their Week 12 contest against Georgia Tech at Alumni Stadium.
The Game
Date: Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Series: Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, 7-5.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two programs happened on Oct. 21, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga. Boston College beat Georgia Tech, 38-23.
The Team
The Coach: Brent Key
Offensive Coordinator: Buster Faulkner
Defensive Coordinator: Blake Gideon
2024 Record: 7-6
Players to Watch: QB Haynes King, RB Jamal Haynes, WR Eric Rivers, LB Kyle Efford, CB Ahmari Harvey, DB Clayton Powell-Lee
Top Newcomer: Recruit- OT Josh Petty; Transfer - WR Eric Rivers
The School
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Founded: 1885
Enrollment: 53,067
Nickname: The Yellow Jackets
Colors: Gold and White
Mascot: Buzz the yellow jacket
The Program
Last Time Beat Boston College: 2016
Last Time Won ACC: 2009
National Championships: Four - 1917, 1928, 1952, 1990
Playoff Appearances: None
Conference Championships: 16 with three in ACC - 1990, 1998, 2009
Bowl Appearances: 26-21 overall record
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2022
Heisman Trophies: None
2025 NFL Draft: Two - TE Jackson Hawes (fifth round, 173rd overall), Buffalo Bills; DL Zeek Biggers (seventh round, 173rd overall) Miami Dolphins
Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings: 2025 - No. 23; 2024 - No. 51; 2023 - No. 64; 2022 - No. 44
The Schedule
Aug. 29: at Colorado
Sept. 6: vs. Gardner-Webb
Sept. 13: vs. Clemson
Sept. 20: vs. Temple
Sept. 27: at Wake Forest
Oct. 11: vs. Virginia Tech
Oct. 18: at Duke
Oct. 25: vs. Syracuse
Nov. 1: at NC State
Nov. 15: at Boston College
Nov. 22: vs. Pittsburgh
Nov. 28: vs. Georgia
