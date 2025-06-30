2025 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 11: SMU
As opposed to Boston College football’s extensive all-time series history against Notre Dame—a fellow Catholic University which the Eagles play in Week 10—Southern Methodist University (SMU), which BC plays in Week 11, have only met with the Eagles three times ever.
Two of those games, however, have occurred in the last two years—before the beginning of the 2024 season, the Mustangs became members of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
In December 2023, the Eagles defeated then-No. 24 SMU in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, 23-14. Last year, however, the Mustangs got their revenge.
BC fled to Dallas, Tex. on Nov. 16, 2024 and dropped a 38-23 loss to move to 5-5 on the season and 2-4 in the ACC. Ranked No. 14 at the time, SMU took a 20-14 lead going into halftime and finished the job on the back of two Kevin Jennings touchdown passes.
The programs have become regular foes since SMU joined the conference, and BC is set to play the Mustangs on a near year-to-year basis from now on.
Let’s take a look at the matchup.
Offense
Jennings, a six-foot, 190-pound Oak Cliff, Tex. native, has spent the past three seasons with the Mustangs and is going into his junior year.
Regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC—Jennings recorded 3,245 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns and a QBR of 70.3, good for 39th in the nation, in 2024—he is the Mustangs’ primary difference maker on the offensive side.
Jennings is a pro-style passer and routinely makes throws inside the pocket. He very rarely rushes downfield—only when he needs to escape will he make an effort to do so.
The loss of four of his top five wide receivers from the 2024 squad is not as big of a deal as it seems. With a quarterback that likes to spread the ball around to all quadrants of the field, SMU had seven receivers last year that caught 21 passes or more.
Jordan Hudson is Jennings’ best returning wideout—Hudson caught 39 passes for 422 yards and five scores—and incoming star recruits Daylon Singleton and Jalen Cooper are primed to start right away.
With Brashard Smith gone to the Kansas City Chiefs after a magnificent 2024 campaign, in which the running back manufactured 1,332 yards on the ground and 14 rushing touchdowns, the ground game will likely feature a committee in 2025.
Defense
In 2024, linebacker Kobe Wilson was one of the ACC’s leading tacklers in 2024 with 117 total, including three sacks, two interceptions—one being a pick six—two passes blocked and one forced fumble. Practically the quarterback of the offense, SMU will be without Wilson's talents next season.
Safety Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU’s second-highest tackler (53 solo, three interceptions) is also returning for his junior campaign with the Mustangs, which means the core of the secondary and second level possesses a high-caliber player who is already instilled into defensive coordinator Scott Symons’ scheme.
The Mustangs' pass rush is trending to be terrific again thanks to Cameron Robertson and Isaiah Smith on the outside. The two combined for 10.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.
SMU ranked first in total defense in the ACC last season, surrendering 22.1 points per game on average, and its 43 sacks were tied with Duke for the conference lead as well.
Schedule
This game arrives in arguably the toughest stretch for Boston College after playing Notre Dame seven days earlier and Louisville a week prior to that. For the Mustangs, their road trip to Chestnut Hill is the last game SMU will play before a bye week. The Mustangs then host Louisville at home on Nov. 22.
Outlook
The Eagles know what they are getting in facing Jennings, but Jennings is a dangerous player who is capable of dismantling virtually any defense in the country.
BC relied on its run offense in 2024 but the Mustangs prevented the run at a stifling rate, only allowing 100.2 rushing yards per game—first in the ACC.
Depending on who will be the starter in the later stages of the season, Grayson James or Dylan Lonergan, the Eagles will need to be well equipped in all stages of the offense to make this contest close.
With that being said, home-field advantage is a crucial addition for Bill O’Brien and his coaching staff in this edition of the SMU-BC matchup.
SMU at Boston College:
Boston College Eagles On SI takes a deep look at each of the Eagles' upcoming opponents this season, including their Week 11 contest against the reigning ACC first-place team before the 2024 postseason, Southern Methodist University, at Alumni Stadium.
The Game
Date: Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Series: SMU leads the all-time series, 2-1.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two programs was on Nov. 16, 2024, in Dallas, Tex. SMU beat Boston College, 38-23.
The Team
The Coach: Rhett Lashlee
Offensive Coordinator: Casey Woods
Defensive Coordinator: Scott Symons
2024 Record: 11-3
Players to Watch: QB Kevin Jennings, WR Jordan Hudson, OT PJ Williams, OT Savion Byrd, S Isaiah Nwokobia, DE Isaiah Smith, DE Cameron Robertson
Top Newcomer: Recruit- WR Daylon Singleton and OT Dramodd Odoms, Transfer- DT William Spencer
The School
Location: Dallas, Tex.
Founded: 1911
Enrollment: 12,116
Nickname: The Mustangs
Colors: Blue and Red
Mascot: Peruna the mustang
The Program
Last Time Beat Boston College: 2024
Last Time Won ACC: Never
National Championships: Three - 1935, 1981, 1982
Playoff Appearances: One – 2024
Conference Championships: 12 (none in ACC)
Bowl Appearances: 7-11-1 overall record
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2018
Heisman Trophies: One - RB/K Doak Walker in 1948
2025 NFL Draft: None
Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings: 2025 - No. 31; 2024 - No. 106; 2023 - No. 72; 2022 - No. 82
The Schedule
Aug. 30: vs. East Texas A&M
Sept. 6: vs. Baylor
Sept. 13: at Missouri State
Sept. 20: at TCU
Oct. 4: vs. Syracuse
Oct. 11: vs. Stanford
Oct. 18: at Clemson
Oct. 25: at Wake Forest
Nov. 1: vs. Miami
Nov. 8: at Boston College
Nov. 22: vs. Louisville
Nov. 29: at California
Check out the other stories in Boston College Eagles On SI's early opponent preview series: Fordham (Week 1), Michigan State (Week 2), Stanford (Week 3), Cal (Week 5), Pitt (Week 6), (Week 7), UConn (Week 8), Louisville (Week 9) and Notre Dame (Week 10).