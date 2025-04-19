2025 NFL Draft Profile: Boston College Offensive Tackle Ozzy Trapilo
The family connections run back as far as Ozzy Trapilo can remember when it comes to the Boston College football program.
Trapilo’s father, the late Steve Trapilo — who passed away in 2004 — was an All-American offensive lineman at BC and later played in the NFL as a guard.
Just like his father, Trapilo attended Boston College High School in Dorchester, and he continued to follow in Steve’s footsteps to Chestnut Hill.
Since then, Trapilo accomplished similar feats to his father at the collegiate level, cementing his legacy as the second outstanding Trapilo within the Eagles’ rich offensive line ranks all-time. BC’s offensive line units in the past — and present — have played an integral role in the success of the program, and both Trapilo and his father were instrumental in that respect.
The second-highest-paid NFL offensive linemen is Chris Lindstrom, who played at BC and graduated in 2018, collecting similar accolades as Trapilo, and an offensive lineman from BC football has been selected in two of the last three NFL drafts.
An All-ACC First Team honoree in 2024 — one year after earning conference Second Team honors — Trapilo started all 12 games at right tackle and earned an 81.0 pass block grade from PFF and a 74.1 overall offensive grade.
Trapilo’s most impressive feature is his size, however. At 6 feet 8 inches, with a 316-pound frame, Trapilo does not lack what some scouts call “pro readiness,” at least when it comes to his proportions.
Player Info
- DOB: October 17, 2001 (23)
- Hometown: Norwell, Mass.
- High School: Boston College High School
- Recruiting Class: 2020
- Recruiting Rating: 4-star
- Competed in Reese’s Senior Bowl
NFL Combine/Workout Details
Height: 6’8”
Weight: 316 lbs.
Hand: 10½”
40-Yard Dash: 5.21 sec.
10-Yard Split: 1.77 sec.
Vertical: DNP
Broad Jump: 8’10”
3-Cone Drill: 7.71 sec.
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.70 sec.
Bench Press: 22 reps
Career Accolades
- 2024 All-ACC First Team
- 2024 Tom Scanlan Award winner
- 2023 All-ACC Second Team
- Did not allow a sack in 363 dropback snaps in 2023
Evaluation
Raw size isn’t everything, but if there is something Trapilo blows away the whole competition at, it is that.
Trapilo feeds opportunity to running backs in outside-zone, pitch, screen and bubble schemes, and is a literal roadblock against any opposing edge rusher. Every NFL quarterback would rejoice at the idea of having a tackle the size of Trapilo — and with the athleticism he possesses — lined up in front of them.
Off the field, Trapilo’s gentle nature and good-willed aroma makes him a very presentable person. He is a team-first guy, and he would be an excellent addition to any locker room. Apart from being a giant, he understands there are more things in life than football, which is a trait that was passed down from his father, his greatest mentor and idol.
Trapilo’s only fallback would be his lower-body mobility, simply due to his top-heavy stature. Maintaining a strong base in the lower body is an essential feature of every successful NFL lineman, especially tackles — who line up against the more elusive defensive lineman.
But he isn’t ever shy about showing the physicality and energy he brings on a daily basis.
“That’s why it’s so important — stuff like this,” Trapilo said at BC’s pro day. “Get in front of as many coaches as you can, interview as much as you can, all that, because it takes one guy to stand on the table for you, get you to a team, and then it’s my job to stay there as long as possible.”
What The Experts Say
According to 247Sports.com, Trapilo has “Day 2 NFL draft potential” and could be selected as high as the second round and fall as low as the late fourth or even fifth. PFF believes Trapilo “could be a steal,” saying that Trapilo “performed well on true pass sets last year, which may be an indication that he can outperform his likely mid-round draft slot.”
Projection
In Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates’ three-round NFL mock draft on ESPN, they have Trapilo being selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round (57th overall pick).
“Carolina must think offensive line early in this draft with a bunch of guys in contract years. Trapilo would be appealing for the Panthers as they try to improve Bryce Young's protection,” wrote Yates.
NFL.com had this to say about Trapilo:
"Tall tackle prospect with NFL bloodlines and a noticeable improvement in play strength last season. The run-blocking tape falls below the protection tape due to leverage and adjustment limitations we frequently see with taller tackles. Trapilo won’t generate much movement in the run game, but good upper-body power helps him neutralize the edge. He operates with sound pass sets, active hands and excellent arm extension. He has a good feel for pocket depth with an ability to ride rushers over the top, but he will get beat by inside counters and speed-to-power rushers at times. Trapilo could operate as a swing tackle early on but his potential in pass protection gives him a good chance to become a starter."
The Last Word
“Super cool experience, you know, growing up together — I mean, to think, if we could fast forward and just see ourselves now, it’s crazy to think about. So, I’ve had a great time. I know he has, too. It’s really just a dream come true for both of us.”
- Trapilo on making his NFL dreams come true alongside Drew Kendall, another former BC offensive lineman and 2025 NFL Draft prospect. Trapilo and Kendall both grew up in Norwell, Mass.
This is the second of a series of profiles on former Boston College football players who could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.