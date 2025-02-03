Chargers have huge decision to make regarding 2022 first-round pick
The Los Angeles Chargers have made a recent habit of using first-round selections on the offensive front, and have been very successful with that approach. In 2021, the team opted for Northwestern University blocker Rashawn Slater. The two-time Pro Bowler was Pro Football Focus’ second-ranked tackle in 2024. Last April, the Bolts used the first overall pick on Notre Dame’s massive Joe Alt. He solidified the right tackle spot.
In 2022, the Chargers selected Boston College guard Zion Johnson with the 17th overall pick. He’s been pretty much a mainstay up front in three seasons, missing just two games and making 51 total starts—including playoffs. In fact, he’s been pretty much as advertised (Ourlads’ NFL Scouting Services) since entering the league:
“The two-time team captain looks pro-ready across the board. His power that stems from an enormous lower body and long, thick arms with heavy hands will seamlessly handle NFL power right away. Technically sound and very smart when it comes to lateral awareness and adjustments. The blue-collar blocker does the little things right and it will cover up the slight natural athleticism issues he has. He should be a year one starter at any of the inside positions, preferably guard.”
So be it. However, while Johnson has been pretty reliable in the trenches, he’s had his ups and downs over three seasons. That is, if you go by Pro Football Focus’ grading system. As a rookie, he earned a 62.2 mark, while digressed to 57.6 a year later. This season, he was PFF's 38th-ranked guard with a 64.4 grade. He had slightly higher grades when it comes to run blocking opposed to pass protection. More significantly, he elevated his grade from 2023.
In roughly three months (May 1), teams must make their decisions regarding their first-round selections in 2022, and whether they should pick up the player’s fifth-year option. For Johnson, who signed a rookie deal worth four years and $14.7 million, that would mean a $18.427 million deal for 2026 (courtesy of Over the Cap).
Is there room for improvement when it comes to Johnson? There’s no doubt. More importantly, the Chargers have the makings (with some more tweaking) of an imposing offensive line with Slater and Alt on the outside, and a young performer at left guard. Talent plays a big part up front, but continuity plays a major role on the vital part of any team’s offense.
Picking up that fifth-year option should be a no-brainer.
