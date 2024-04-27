Detroit Lions Select OL Christian Mahogany with Pick No. 210
The Detroit Lions have made their latest draft selection in the sixth round, on the final day of the 2024 draft.
General manager Brad Holmes, who expressed he woke up feeling aggressive 24 hours earlier, was active on the final day, orchestrating three draft trades.
Pick No. 210 was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the draft trade that eventually landed running back/safety Sione Vaki with pick No. 132.
Prior to its latest pick, Detroit targeted defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo with pick No. 189 to bolster its defensive line unit.
Detroit had a need along the offensive line, and was able to add another prospect and additional depth.
With its second sixth-round pick, Detroit targeted Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Christian Mahogany.
According to a league scouting report, "Big and powerful but lacking the leverage and body control needed to play a more consistent brand of football. Mahogany's early tape was very problematic due to shoddy footwork caused by a poor stance, but he made a midseason self-correction that led to better tape later in the year. He doesn't have the short-area movements to be a consistent pass protector against NFL sub-packages, but the hand usage and punch are good. Mahogany is a downhill mauler who needs to continue technique work but also needs to play for a team that values the big power players and allows them to do what they do best in the run game. He has a chance to be a backup with upside early in his career."
Picks made by Lions in 2024 NFL Draft
Round 1, Pick No. 24 -- Alabama Crimson Tide CB Terrion Arnold
Round 2, Pick No. 61 -- Missouri Tigers CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Round 4, Pick 126 – UBC tackle Giovanni Manu
Round 4, Pick 132 -- Utah safety Sione Vaki
Round 6, Pick 189 -- LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo
Round 6, Pick 210 -- Boston College OL Christian Mahogany