Boston College Football 2026 Top 20 Player Rankings: No. 10

We’re already a week into fall camp, which means Boston College football is ramping up speed as its 2026 opener nears closer.

That also means we’ve made it to the top 10 in our ranking of the Eagles’ top 20 players heading into the season, the third of Bill O’Brien’s tenure.

Here is another player who could make a difference up front defensively — somebody who has already proven their ability to compete at this level.

No. 10: Redshirt Junior DT Chris Marable Jr.

A member of O’Brien’s first-ever transfer class, technically, Marable spent two years at Wake Forest before coming to the Heights in the summer leading up to the 2025 season.

In two seasons with the Demon Deacons, he saw action in six total games, recording just one tackle.

Last year, the Hilton Head, S.C., native played in every game for the Eagles with seven starts, totaling 22 tackles, half a sack, one quarterback hit, and one pass break-up. He recorded four tackles in a game twice, once against Notre Dame and once against Syracuse.

At 6-foot-3, 305 lbs., Marable has ideal size for a defensive tackle, but his intelligence is what gives him an edge in the trenches.

Even just six practices into fall camp, Marable has shown his ability to squeeze through the gaps and either stop the run, contain the quarterback, or bat down passes. The way he goes about the pass rush is effective and efficient, and it’s evident that his understanding of both sides of the ball makes a real difference.

He also possesses sound leadership qualities and is more vocal than others, which is a trait that coaches highly admire.

"This team is working hard to get to where we want to get to, and that brings a certain excitement to practice every day," Marable told Jon Meterparel, the voice of BC football, after the second day of fall camp on Aug. 6.

There are certainly other interior D-linemen who could play big roles for the Eagles this fall, including but not limited to E’LIa Boykin, Micah Amedee, and Christian Hudson, but Marable, along with Onye Nwosisi (No. 18 on this list) and KJ Sampson (No. 17), stand out among their peers.

Meet the Player: Chris Marable Jr.

Position: Defensive tackle

Year: Redshirt Junior

Hometown: Hilton Head, S.C.

High School, Former School: Hilton Head High School, Wake Forest

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 305 lbs.

Number: 6

Additional info: Marable was a team captain at Hilton Head and participated in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He picked up First-Team All-Region 7 AAAA honors and was named the 4A Lower Defensive Player of the Week after tallying 15 total tackles, including six for loss.

This is the 11th story in Boston College Eagles On SI's summer preview series of Boston College football's top 20 players (and honorable mentions) heading into the program's third year under head coach Bill O'Brien. Ensuing stories will be published before BC's season opener on Sept. 5.

Top 20:

10. R-Jr. DT Chris Marable Jr.

11. So. OG Rob Smith IV

12. So. RB Bo MacCormack III

13. R-So. LB Bodie Kahoun

14. R-So. CB Syair Torrence

15. R-So. DE Demetrius Ballard

16. Sr. CB Max Tucker

17. R-Jr. DT KJ Sampson

18. R-Sr. DT Onye Nwosisi

19. R-Jr. WR Reed Swanson

20. R-Jr. C Michael Crounse

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