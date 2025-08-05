BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Long Snapper Makes 2025 Mannelly Award Watch List

The redshirt senior and Eagles transfer has been added to the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List which is given annually to the nation's top long snapper.

Boston College football long snapper Ben Mann has been named to the 2025 Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award Preseason Watch List. 

The award announced the Watch List on Monday night and features 30 long snappers in college football. It is given out annually to the best player at the position. 

Mann transferred to Boston College during the offseason from Yale. During his time with the Bulldogs, he was the starting long snapper for three seasons (2022-24). 

Since its start in 2019, no Boston College player has won the award. The list of recipients include Notre Dame’s John Shannon (2019), Alabama’s Thomas Fletcher (2020), Pitt’s Cal Adomitis (2021), Penn State’s Chris Stoll (2022), NC State’s Joe Shimko (2023), and Florida’s Rocco Underwood (2024). 

The award will release the semifinalists and finalists at a later date and will reveal the winner in December.

Below is the full Watch List for the award. 

2025 Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award Watch List: 

Adam Booker, Miami

Beau Gardner, Georgia

Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

Ben Mann, Boston College

Bryce Robinson, Virginia

Christian Epling, Virginia Tech

Curtis Cooper, Duke

David Bird, Alabama

Drew Clausen, Iowa State

Dylan Black, Oregon State

Garrett Cates, USF

Garrison Grimes, BYU

Greg Tarr, Michigan

Hank Pepper, USC

Jacob Graham, Texas A&M

John Ferlmann, Ohio State

Kevin Gallic, Nebraska

Lane Hansen, Illinois

Luke Basso, Oregon

Mark Langston, Indiana

Mason Arnold, Florida State

Mason Hutton, Boise State

Morgan Tribbett, SMU

Nick Levy, Wisconsin

Rocco Underwood, Florida 

Shai Kochav, Louisville

Shea Freibaum, Oklahoma State

Spencer Triplett, UNC

Tyler Duzansky, Penn State 

Wesley Brown, Fresno State

