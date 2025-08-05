Boston College Football Long Snapper Makes 2025 Mannelly Award Watch List
Boston College football long snapper Ben Mann has been named to the 2025 Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award Preseason Watch List.
The award announced the Watch List on Monday night and features 30 long snappers in college football. It is given out annually to the best player at the position.
Mann transferred to Boston College during the offseason from Yale. During his time with the Bulldogs, he was the starting long snapper for three seasons (2022-24).
Since its start in 2019, no Boston College player has won the award. The list of recipients include Notre Dame’s John Shannon (2019), Alabama’s Thomas Fletcher (2020), Pitt’s Cal Adomitis (2021), Penn State’s Chris Stoll (2022), NC State’s Joe Shimko (2023), and Florida’s Rocco Underwood (2024).
The award will release the semifinalists and finalists at a later date and will reveal the winner in December.
Below is the full Watch List for the award.
2025 Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award Watch List:
Adam Booker, Miami
Beau Gardner, Georgia
Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
Ben Mann, Boston College
Bryce Robinson, Virginia
Christian Epling, Virginia Tech
Curtis Cooper, Duke
David Bird, Alabama
Drew Clausen, Iowa State
Dylan Black, Oregon State
Garrett Cates, USF
Garrison Grimes, BYU
Greg Tarr, Michigan
Hank Pepper, USC
Jacob Graham, Texas A&M
John Ferlmann, Ohio State
Kevin Gallic, Nebraska
Lane Hansen, Illinois
Luke Basso, Oregon
Mark Langston, Indiana
Mason Arnold, Florida State
Mason Hutton, Boise State
Morgan Tribbett, SMU
Nick Levy, Wisconsin
Rocco Underwood, Florida
Shai Kochav, Louisville
Shea Freibaum, Oklahoma State
Spencer Triplett, UNC
Tyler Duzansky, Penn State
Wesley Brown, Fresno State