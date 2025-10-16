Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Gives No Hints at Potential QB Change
Sitting at 1-5 on the year and 0-4 in ACC play, Boston College football is desperately looking for a momentum shift to get the season back on track.
The Eagles have an opportunity to do just that on Saturday afternoon as it hosts the UConn Huskies for a non-conference clash.
Since winning its season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30, Boston College has been on a five-game skid with losses to Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, and most recently Clemson 41-10.
The Eagles’ struggles during their losing streak have come on both sides of the ball and new challenges seem to arise each week.
One of those recent woes being at quarterback.
Alabama transfer Dylan Lonergan, who joined the program via the transfer portal in Dec., earned the starting job during training camp over Grayson James and Shaker Reisig and has been at the helm ever since.
In total, he has gone 132-of-197 for 1,394 yards and has recorded nine touchdowns and three interceptions in six games.
Through the first three games of the season, Lonergan notched 991 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception. In the last three weeks, he has tallied just 403 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Although the redshirt sophomore has been struggling recently, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien gave no indication on if the team will go a different route on Saturday.
“Everybody’s been good,” said O’Brien on Thursday after practice. “Had a good week of practice. Everybody's done a good job. Everybody's been solid. Yeah, it’s been a good week.”
When asked about Lonergan specifically, he repeated his comments.
“We had a good week of practice,” said O’Brien. “Everybody's been sharp. It’s been a very sharp practice week.”
O’Brien’s remarks were similar to what he said on Tuesday about a potential change at quarterback.
“Eh, we’re just gonna keep going the way we’re going,” said O’Brien on Tuesday. “And keep fighting. And, you know, we know what’s going on here in this program, and that’s what we’re gonna do, just keep going.”
All three quarterbacks have seen time on the field this season.
James, who started five games for the Eagles in 2024, has come off the bench in two games this year, Fordham and Pitt, and has gone 7-of-14 for 220 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Similarly, Reisig has also seen time in two games this year against Pitt and Clemson. In total, he has gone 6-of-13 for 89 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
On the depth chart for the upcoming matchup, Lonergan is still listed as QB1, followed by James and Reisig.
If O’Brien chooses to make a change, it looks like it will not be revealed until game day.
Boston College and UConn will kick off on Saturday afternoon at noon ET on ACC Network.