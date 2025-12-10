SI

Kennesaw State Agrees to Contract Extension With Fast-Rising Head Coach Jerry Mack

Mack will remain with the Owls after the school captured the Conference USA title.

Kennesaw State has agreed to a six-year contract extension with head coach Jerry Mack.
Kennesaw State has agreed to a six-year contract extension with fast-rising head coach Jerry Mack, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The 45-year-old Mack took over a Kennesaw State program that went 2-10 a year ago, and flipped the roster and production of the team. The Owls defeated Jacksonville State 19-15 in the Conference USA championship game to move to 10-3 on the season. Kennesaw State will conclude its season with a matchup against Western Michigan in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 19.

Mack is 41-18 overall as a head coach, which includes a 31-15 stint with North Carolina Central from 2014 to ’17 before he left the job for an offensive coordinator role at Rice.

Mack is considered to be one of the fastest rising names in coaching circles, but the Kennesaw State program is doing what it can to keep him in the fold as their head coach for as long as possible.

