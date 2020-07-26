BCBulletin
BC Bulletin: Weekly Recap for Week of 7/20-7/25

A.J. Black

It was a busy week here at BC Bulletin. Recruiting news has been coming in fast and furiously, along with player previews, and scheduling news from around the country. Here are some of the stories we covered over the past week

Madden 2021 Releases Ratings: The newest version of the game has come out and the player rankings are out. We took a look at how BC players fared, and there is a new former Eagle (not named Matt Ryan) who has the highest rating for a BC player.

The ACC is contemplating a 10+1 schedule.  The ACC is looking at a 10 game conference schedule, that will include Notre Dame. Should be more clarity on this coming up on Wednesday. 

Multiple Eagles Were Named To Watch Lists: David Bailey was named to the Doak Walker and Maxwell, Ben Petrula and Zion Johnson to the Outland Trophy, and Max Richardson continues to pile up the preseason accolades. 

Bensley Joseph To Decide On Monday: Top Massachusetts recruit point guard Bensley Joseph named his Top 5 schools and then gave his commitment date. Not looking good for the Eagles though. 

Jalen McCain Decommits From the Eagles: Just days after BC landed top defensive back Clinton Burton, Jalen McCain decided to look elsewhere. A former Addazio recruit, it appears he could be heading to Old Dominion

Recruiting Notebook: Loads of updates in our recruiting notebook, including who the newest commit for BC could be. Also an update on possible transfer Zach Sammartino is included. 

SI ACC Publishers All ACC Team: ACC Writers from around the network selected their team. Two Eagles made the team. 

Loads of Player Profiles: We continued our series of "Stellar, Standard and Subpar" for the upcoming season. One player a day until the season begins. 

Media Members, Fans And BC Players Support Phil Jurkovec On Social Media

As Phil Jurkovec continues to wait for his waiver decision, fans, media and players voice their support

A.J. Black

BCEagle1974

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Defensive End Brandon Barlow

A look at a defensive end who started most of last year, will he again in 2020?

A.J. Black

Report: ACC May Adopt 10 + 1 Schedule, Push Back Start of Season

Some updates are out on the possible new ACC schedule, including new start dates and amount of games

A.J. Black

DoubleGolden68

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Linebacker Vinny DePalma

A look at a linebacker who found his role with the team in 2019, what will it look like in 2020 though with a new coach.

A.J. Black

nedsh

Andre Adams Officially Added to BC Roster

Boston College added Andre Adams this week, a transfer from Southern Utah

A.J. Black

Boston College Target Bensley Joseph To Announce On Monday

The Massachusetts native will be announcing his college decision on Monday. Boston College is in his final five.

A.J. Black

bodascious

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Linebacker Paul Theobald Jr.

A look at a linebacker who started to see more action in 2019, what could 2020 hold for the New Jersey native?

A.J. Black

David Bailey Named To Maxwell Award Watch List

Another award watch list for the Eagles, as the running back has been put on Maxwell Award given to the best player in college football.

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: July 23, 2020

A look at recruiting news around Boston College football, including new offers, commitment rumors and more!

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Defensive Back Jalen Williams

A look at a defensive back from Maryland, as a true freshman who only appeared in one game, but what could 2020 hold for Williams

A.J. Black