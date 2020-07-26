BC Bulletin: Weekly Recap for Week of 7/20-7/25

It was a busy week here at BC Bulletin. Recruiting news has been coming in fast and furiously, along with player previews, and scheduling news from around the country. Here are some of the stories we covered over the past week

Madden 2021 Releases Ratings: The newest version of the game has come out and the player rankings are out. We took a look at how BC players fared, and there is a new former Eagle (not named Matt Ryan) who has the highest rating for a BC player.

The ACC is contemplating a 10+1 schedule. The ACC is looking at a 10 game conference schedule, that will include Notre Dame. Should be more clarity on this coming up on Wednesday.

Multiple Eagles Were Named To Watch Lists: David Bailey was named to the Doak Walker and Maxwell, Ben Petrula and Zion Johnson to the Outland Trophy, and Max Richardson continues to pile up the preseason accolades.

Bensley Joseph To Decide On Monday: Top Massachusetts recruit point guard Bensley Joseph named his Top 5 schools and then gave his commitment date. Not looking good for the Eagles though.

Jalen McCain Decommits From the Eagles: Just days after BC landed top defensive back Clinton Burton, Jalen McCain decided to look elsewhere. A former Addazio recruit, it appears he could be heading to Old Dominion

Recruiting Notebook: Loads of updates in our recruiting notebook, including who the newest commit for BC could be. Also an update on possible transfer Zach Sammartino is included.

SI ACC Publishers All ACC Team: ACC Writers from around the network selected their team. Two Eagles made the team.

Loads of Player Profiles: We continued our series of "Stellar, Standard and Subpar" for the upcoming season. One player a day until the season begins.

