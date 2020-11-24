Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Center Justin Vander Baan

Boston College basketball tips off in their season opener at Mohegan Sun against Villanova tomorrow at 9:30 on ESPN. To help get ready for tipoff we are going to break down the players In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. Today we look at freshman center Justin Vander Baan

Previous Previews:

Wynston Tabbs

Jay Heath

Steffon Mitchell

Makai Ashton Langford

CJ Felder

Demarr Langford Jr.

Frederick Scott

Rich Kelly

Boston College has a big question mark at the center position going into this season. Last year the Eagles struggled down low, using a 6-7 CJ Felder at center and going small ball. This would in theory work well if the team shot well, but they didn't, and because of that the Eagles were dominated on the boards. This is where Justin Vander Baan could step in.

The 7'0 Northbridge, MA native gives BC some much needed height. Last season in HS Vander Baan averaged 14.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 4.0 blocked shots a game. Now everything I've heard about the big man is that he is raw, and could take some time to develop. But with transfer Andre Adams out, and James Karnik's waiver still in jeopardy, Vander Baan might be thrown into the rotation quickly.

Here is what the experts say on Vander Baan:

"I think it shows tremendous foresight to recruit Justin Vander Baan as early and as strongly as Boston College did. You do not find true 7-footer that have good hands, soft shooting touch, and the mobility that he possesses very often. His upside is very high and has a bright future as he develops his natural tools."

- Adam Finkelstein, ESPN National Recruiting Analyst

Stellar

Vander Baan is ahead of schedule and becomes a solid big for the Eagles, helping fix the rebounding issues that hurt BC last year. He works his way up become the starting center and even as a freshman plays strong and impresses

Standard

Mostly a backup, Vander Baan has some growing bumps throughout the year as he contributes off the bench. Starts the season as the third center behind CJ Felder and Luka Krajelvic, by the end of the season he clearly becomes the backup center.

Subpar

Lots of freshman hiccups for the young center, who takes the season to adjust to the rigors of ACC play. Gets some minutes, but is mostly a learning year for Vander Baan.

What kind of season are you projecting for Justin Vander Baan.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC