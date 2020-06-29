BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Cornerback Brandon Sebastian

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview cornerback Brandon Sebastian

Previously Covered:

#9 WR Kobay White
#8 DB Jahmin Muse
#7 QB Matt Valecce
#7 CB Tate Haynes
#6 QB Dennis Grosel
#5 QB Phil Jurkovec
#4 WR Zay Flowers
#3 CB Jason Maitre

Boston College's secondary had a really tough year in 2019 finishing near the bottom of every statistical category including yards allowed, and touchdowns allowed. Then sophomore Brandon Sebastian had probably the best season out of the crew, including a circus interception against Virginia Tech. 

Sebastian is a player to watch in 2020. He has everything that a good ACC cornerback should have. Good size, great coverage skills and good hands. Add on to that a new scheme that focuses on the play of the secondary. There is no reason given all those factors that Sebastian doesn't evolve into one of the best cornerbacks in the conference. Having someone like Sebastian on the roster to take away the best wide receiver on the field should be a major asset for a defense looking to have a big bounce back season. 

Stellar

Sebastian evolves into one of the premier cornerbacks in the conference. The term "lockdown" is started to be used with him as he battles wide receivers throughout the conference. The big breakout game is when he is locked in against pontential All American Rondale Moore of Purdue. Finishes the year as an All ACC selection, but maybe not a lot of interceptions as quarterbacks stop looking his way. 

Standard

Good year but Sebastian doesn't explode like many project. Solid cornerback, who makes a few big plays, but also gets burned as well. 

Subpar

Sebastian is part of a secondary that continues to struggle. The passing defense remains a liability for the Eagles. It may not be his fault, but BC's secondary still gives up too many yards. 

How do you think 2020 will go for Brandon Sebastian? Do you think it will be stellar, standard or subpar? Leave your comments below!

