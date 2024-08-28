Everything Linebacker Kam Arnold Said After Tuesday’s Practice
The Boston College Eagles football team held its first practice of the week in preparation for its road contest against the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles on Labor Day Night.
After practice, linebacker Kam Arnold spoke to the media about what he has seen so far this week and how the team is preparing for the game.
Below is a transcript of everything Arnold said.
Q: How much has the vibe just changed out there knowing game week is here?
ARNOLD: “Everybody’s excited, the first one. We playing on a Monday night so know everybody’s gonna be watching. Everybody’s fired up. We brought good juice, good energy for the first day.”
Q: You guys watch that Florida State game together or by yourselves or what’s the plan there? How did you guys attack it?
ARNOLD: “We actually had practice at the start of the game but we were able to catch the second half and as a team we were in the locker room watching it together. We were just able to watch and see what they did against Georgia Tech and take what we can get from that.”
Q: What did you see from their offense?
ARNOLD: “They got a little thunder and lightning combo at the running back position. DJ, I played against him for a couple years now, they got pretty good athletes on the outside with the receivers and everything, but yeah I think we’re going to have a good game plan against them and I think that we’re going to be good and ready to go.”
Q: How important is the work that you get from the scout team to prepare for a team like this?
ARNOLD: “Extremely important. The leaders, ourselves, players, we’re on them every day ‘we need this look, it’s very important that we get the right look so we can go out there and execute in the game.”
Q: Kam, with in-helmet communication being new to college football and you have a lot of experience with the coaches and that, how has that been developing with you and are you comfortable with wearing the green dot on your helmet?
ARNOLD: “Yeah, it’s actually really helpful. Sometimes it might be hard seeing the signalers on the sideline so just being able to have that extra voice in your head and telling you the calls so you can get the call out to guys quicker. Yeah, it helps a lot.”
Q: In high school, you have a preseason game scrimmage against another opponent. The NFL has a preseason. What’s the mentality like whenever you’re playing what could be your toughest opponent of the year in Week 1?
ARNOLD: “You just gotta go at it with ‘I’mma just do everything I can to prepare for that first game.’ Yes, we don’t get a preseason game to get scrimmages in against other teams, but we get it against each other and it’s just about who prepares the best. When you don’t get that first game before the first game of the season, we got a tough opponent but who cares. We’re gonna prepare, do everything we can to go out there and execute.”
Q: What would a win at Florida State mean for this program in terms of establishing the new era here?
ARNOLD: “It’ll just show the beginning of what’s to come. We got a lot of buzz going around about this team. We got a lot of confidence, we love the coaching staff, how we’ve been attacking this offseason and we’re ready to go and just show the fans what’s to come.”
Q: Last year Florida State was a pretty close game, obviously the penalties kind of did you guys in. Have you talked about that game at all or is it totally in the past now?
ARNOLD: “Yeah, we talk about it but we talk about it in a learning way, not to just hone in on all the mistakes but just a learning way. We’ve got to be a lot more disciplined than that last year and we just correcting everything and just doing everything we can to come out in the game and give it our best foot.”
Q: Being voted captain, what did it mean to you?
ARNOLD: “It means a lot. It shows that my peers, my teammates, they respect me a lot and they see me in that leadership way and it feels really good that everybody felt that I deserved the position and to be able to lead them and lead this team.”
