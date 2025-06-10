Extra Point: Looking Into The Boston College Quarterback Situation
After long-time Boston College signal caller Thomas Castellanos performance took a downward turn last season, backup quarterback Grayson James stepped up to the plate.
The FIU transfer came in relatively under the radar, and turned in some solid performances to will Boston College to bowl eligibility and a respectable finish in head coach Bill O'Brien's first season at the helm of the program. However, the offseason soon came calling, and BC had some holes to fill in the backfield.
Enter, Dylan Lonergan - a four star prospect out of high school and three star transfer quarterback from Alabama with a lot of college ball left ahead of him. Lonergan spent some time in Tuscaloosa, and O'Brien was able to use his ties to the Crimson Tide to get Lonergan to commit out of the portal. When this decision was announced, I have to admit, it piqued my interest, and it still does as the 2025 season draws nearer.
College football, especially at the power four level, is a Jimmy and Joe league as opposed to X's and O's. More times than not, it comes down to has the more physical, talented players on the roster in deciding who wins a game and who goes home. The same logic applies to the man under center.
Since there was no spring game this year, fans and media alike have been left to ponder who will be the starting quarterback for BC when the fall finally rolls around, and I'm here to tell you that the answer is a bit more complicated than that.
See, James is the best bet for this team to win early. He provides the stability needed at the position to establish a basic lineup and figure out some early kinks in the armor through the first few games of the season. However, much like Castellanos last year, I don't know if he's talented enough to guide the team through the rest of the grueling schedule. After he puts a few games on tape, I think defenses will be able to figure him out.
Lonergan, though, was a dual sport athlete out of high school (he threw a mean fastball, for those curious) and presents as more of the prototypical pro-style passer that O'Brien's offense can really thrive with. However, he can still move around at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. On paper, he's the kind of quarterback who can bring an air of big play ability to the offense that only comes from raw talent - the kind of stuff you can't coach.
When the season starts, I do think Grayson James will be the starter. However, as the season goes on and the competition gets tougher, I think Lonergan will be able to accept the starting role with open arms.