Extra Point: Will Boston College's New Balance Jerseys Be In NCAA Football 26?
At this point, it's been circulated that Boston College and New Balance have extended their apparel agreement to the team's football uniforms, beginning immediately with the 2025 football season.
After making an appearance in the release trailer for NCAA Football 26, it seems like Boston College is a school that the development team has been watching closely this offseason, and how could they not? This is one of the more momentum-filled offseasons in recent memory for Boston College fans, after all.
All of this is high quality journalism, but I prefer to get down to the nitty gritty and ask the tough questions - will New Balance be in the game? Let's discuss.
These Things Don't Just Happen
More often than not, apparel deals like this are in the works for some time before they enter into the public sphere. However, in last year's NCAA Football game, players could only opt for Adidas cleats and apparel. Now, the question must be asked - is New Balance joining the game?
All signs as of right now point to yes. Last year, I was covering a public university around this time, as I was able to obtain the assets sent in to EA Sports by that institution via a public records request. However, as Boston College is a private institution, obtaining those assets is going to be difficult, and there's no way to be sure without said asset list.
However, these things can be turned around in relatively short order for a small sample size, and it wouldn't shock me if New Balance and Boston College have both been in contact with EA already about this very thing for a few months.
As of right now, if New Balance isn't in the game at launch, I'd bet they're in it within the first few updates. The company has made some impressive moves in the sports world, signing the likes of Cooper Flagg and Shohei Ohtani. They're not going to miss out on one of the biggest and best marketing strategies for their football equipment on record.