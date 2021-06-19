Stellar, Standard, Subpar: S Jaiden Lars Woodbey

The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed a handful of player (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Jaiden Lars Woodbey, one of the most exciting defensive transfers to land in Boston College in recent memory.

Woodbey comes to Chestnut Hill after starting his career with Florida State before transferring to BC this winter. A former Top 50, four star recruit, Woodbey should give BC a defender who can play either safety or linebacker, or more likely the hybrid position. "He's a versatile, new-age hybrid who can play traditional LB, safety, nickel and everything in between," Garcia said of Woodbey. "He's sort of a gadget player who can line up at three different positions on all three downs."

Last season for the Noles, Woodbey had 28 tackles, and 1.5 tackles for loss.

He is projected to slot in at the safety/linebacker hybrid role in Hafley's 4-2-5 defense. The other safeties alongside him should be Jahmin Muse and Deon Jones with a smattering of Mike Palmer as well. He sat out the spring game, as Jeff Hafley said that he had done enough during spring practice that he didn't need to see more of him in the scrimmage.

Stellar

Woodbey becomes the explosive defensive player Boston College sorely needs, mostly at the linebacker/safety hybrid position. He makes play both supporting the run and defending against the pass. The Eagles need a game changing defender, and they find it in the safety. Hafley and Tem Lukabu line him up all over the place, disguising their defenses, and letting Woodbey be the disruptive force his blue chip recruiting ranking expected. He ends the season as one of the best defenders in the ACC, and is elected to an All ACC team.

Standard

Plays the entire season, and is a welcome addition to the defense. Makes a handful of good plays, but isn't the explosive playmaker that the defense truly needs. Fits in well with the roster, does his position well, stands out here and there, but it isn't consistent.

Subpar

Woodbey does not end up being a good fit for Boston College's defense and ends up losing snaps to someone else on the roster.

Other BC Football Season Previews:

Tyler Days- Defensive Back

Dennis Grosel- Quarterback

Phil Jurkovec- Quarterback

Deon Jones- Defensive Back

Zay Flowers- Wide Receiver

CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back

Jaelen Gill - Wide Receiver

Bryce Steele- Defensive Back

Jason Maitre- Defensive Back

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us On Social Media!