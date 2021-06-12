Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DB Tyler Days

Tyler Days, a redshirt junior defensive back, comes to BC from Cicero North HS, in Syracuse New York. He was a three star athlete (playing WR in high school as well) before choosing the Eagles, his only offer on 247sports. His role on the team still has yet to be determined as he is behind Brandon Sebastian, Josh DeBerry, Jason Maitre and Elijah Jones at defensive back.

Tyler Days

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 198lb

Hometown: Syracuse, NY

High School: Cicero North

Stellar

Days finds his way on to the field. Jeff Hafley likes to use a large group of defensive backs, so there is always the possibility he could see playing time. He finds a role on the defense and sets himself up to play his senior year, which is important given that there is a chance BC could lose multiple starters on defense.

Standard

Days comes in and plays in a handful of mop up duty games, either when BC is leading by multiple scores or trailing. He gets some valuable playing time, and uses that to try and set himself up for increased playing time in 2022.

Subpar

Days never sees the field, playing the practice squad role on the team. Has a decision to make after the season on sticking with the team or moving on in the transfer portal.

