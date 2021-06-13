Stellar, Standard & Subpar: QB Matthew Rueve

The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed a handful of player (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at quarterback Matt Rueve, who is looking to find his way on the depth chart.

Like many freshman quarterbacks, 2020 was a learning year for Rueve who came to Boston College from St. Xavier in Ohio as a three star recruit, who originally committed to Jeff Hafley's staff late in the cycle. His high school was home to various BC starters Luke Kuechly, Steven Daniels and Ben Glines. He is the cousin of legendary Boston College quarterbacks Matt and Tim Hasselbeck.

The quarterback room is pretty set for the top two spots (Phil Jurkovec and Dennis Grosel), but is a crap shoot after that. Because of that there is only a real slim possibility that Rueve sees the field in 2021. However this season could be the opportunity for the redshirt freshman to work his way on to the two deep in 2022.

Stellar

Rueve doesn't play this season, but showcases some tantalizing skills during practice and scrimmages that get him set to play a bigger role in 2022. Maybe with Jurkovec potentially heading to the NFL he sets himself up to be the starter or backup next year.

Standard

Continues to develop during practice, but we will have to wait and see until 2022 where he falls on the depth chart.

Subpar

Start to hear rumblings that there are other quarterbacks (Emmett Morehead, Daelen Menard) that are progressing more and will be more game ready in 2022.

