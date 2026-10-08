Is Revenge on Tap With First Big Showdowns of College Hockey Season? Puck Drop

The college hockey season will kick up to another level this weekend, and here are the three biggest thing that every fan needs to know.

1) Women’s No. 1 Wisconsin at No. 2 Ohio State

They’ve only played in the last four national championship games, and combined to win the last seven titles. Wisconsin is coming off back-to-back national championships, but lost a lot of top-notch players, so this will be the first significant test on how well head coach Mark Johnson has reloaded (see our women's preview for more).

Last year, Wisconsin swept the first series, but they split in February. Ohio State won at the WCHA Final Faceoff 2-1 for conference bragging rights, but Wisconsin captured the national championship a couple of weeks later, 3-2.

We're about to get a clear idea of which team will likely be atop the polls for a while. as the rematch series isn't until the end of the regular season. However, we’ll get terrific bonus game, squaring off Feb. 20 at Lambeau Field in the Frozen Tundra Faceoff at Green Bay.





2. The Ice Breaker Tournament

For the first time the traditional Ice Breaker Tournament will be played in Connecticut, albeit at two different sites. Co-hosted by Connecticut and Sacred Heart, Bowling Green and Penn State will visit both and switch venues after their initial game.

The No. 16 Huskies and No. 17 Nittany Lions is the marque game on the men’s side as it’s the lone matchup between ranked teams outside of No. 7 Wisconsin at No. 19 Minnesota State. However, don’t look past this one as it’s the first meeting since the Allentown Regional Final at the end of the 2024-25 season. Matt DiMarsico scored the at 17:56 of overtime for a 3-2 victory to send Penn State to its first-ever Frozen Four.

It was supposed to be Connecticut’s first Frozen Four, and some of the players are still on the roster.

3) UMD’s Max Plante out at Augustana

A key to Max Plante winning the Hobey Baker Award as a sophomore last season was that he played in all 40 games for Minnesota Duluth, but that won’t be the case this season.

UMD coach Scott Sandelin revealed that Plante will miss the upcoming two-game series at Augustana due to an upper-body injury suffered against Long Island last weekend.

Plante had injury issues as a freshman, playing in 23 games and finishing with 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists), but had 52 points last season on 25 goals and 27 assists, while being a clutch player for the Bulldogs. He retuned this season to play with brothers Zam and Victor, with the three on the same line during the first two games (and had two assists).

We could learn a lot about the No. 5 Bulldogs this weekend.

Puck Drop: Thursday, October 8, 2026

Former Boston College standout Ryan Leonard scored for Washington while Bryan Rust (Notre Dame) and Tommy Novak (Minnesota) netted goals Pittsburgh during Alex Ovechkin’s final NHL home opener at Capital One Arena. The Capitals won 5-3, but Ovechkin’s kids stole the show by introducing their father.

They grow up so fast 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2Oa92wwhX1 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 7, 2026

The Penguins acquired defenseman Spencer Stastney (Notre Dame) in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers for forward Filip Hallander.

Kyle Connor (Michigan) scored two goals including the game-winner with a minute remaining in regulation as the Winnipeg Jets handed the Avalanche their first loss of the season, 3-2. Connor has four goals in four games this season.

Former Cornell forward Jonathan Castagna was called up by the Calgary Flames. He had 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points for the Big Red last season, and has two goals in as many games this season with the Calgary Wrangers (AHL). The Flames host the Avlanche on Thursday.

UMass Lowell has signed a jersey patch deal with Workers Credit Union for hockey and both men’s and women’s basketball. Meanwhile, Ferris State is adding a jersey patch for hockey with Lerner Financial.

Recruiting update: Samuel Lee has committed to Boston College out of the USNTDP. ... Meanwhile, Michigan State picked up a commitment from 15-year-old center Jayden Challenger from the Toronto Marlboros U16 team for 2030-31. His older brother Tyler plays for the Sarnia Sting and is also committed to the Spartans

College Hockey Scores MEN

Exhibition

Omaha 9, Manitoba 2

Today’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

Hockey East

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Niagara at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ET

Ferris State at No. 8 Western Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

Lake Superior at Lindenwood, 7 p.m. CT



WOMEN

AHA

Mercyhurst at Lindenwood, 2 p.m. CT



Non-Conference

No. 13 Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 11 a.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History October 8, 1946: The Detroit Red Wings signed Gordie Howe to his first contract. He was 18 at the time and ended up playing 25 years for the Red Wings. He eventually retired as a player at age 52.



October 8, 1959: Michigan defenseman John Blum was born in Detroit.



October 8, 1968: Miami center Todd Harkins was born in Cleveland.



October 8, 1971: Former Denver center Craig Patrick became the first third-generation player in in NHL history, following his grandfather Lynn and father Lester, when he played his first game with the California Golden Seals. All three Patricks have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.



October 8, 1974: Miami center Kevyn Adams was born in Washington D.C.



October 8, 1982: The New Jersey Devils notched their first win, 3-2 over the New York Rangers. The franchised had previously been known as the Kansas City Scouts.



October 8, 1987: In his debut game with the Vancouver Canucks, former Northern Arizona left wing Greg Adams scored four goals in an 8-2 dismantling of the St. Louis Blues. It was his first NHL hattrick.



October 8, 1990: Minnesota defenseman Seth Helgeson was born Fairbault, Minn.



October 8, 1991: Former Cornell goaltender Brian Hayward made 36 saves to notch the first win in San Jose Sharks history, 4-3 over the Calgary Flames.



October 8, 1992: The Minnesota North Stars defeated the St. Luouis Blues 6-2, in what would be the final season opener at the Met Center.



October 8, 1993: Former Wisconsin defenseman Sean Hill scored the first goal in Mighty Ducks of Anaheim history, but it came in a 7-2 loss ot the Detroit Red Wings.



October 8, 1993: North Dakota defenseman Jordan Schmatyz was born in Madison, Wisc.



October 8, 1995: Former Wisconsin right wing Scott Mellanby killed a ray in the dressing room and proceeded to score two goals in a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. After his Florida Panthers teammates jokingly called it a “Rat Trick” the good-luck “Rat Craze” was on in the Sunshine State.



October 8, 1997: Former RPI center Adam Oates notched his 1,000th career point while recording his seventh career hattrick as the Washington Capitals defeated the New York Islanders, 6-3.



October 8, 2002: Former North Dakota center Greg Johnson was named the captain of the Nashville Predators.



October 8, 2005: Former Colorado College defenseman Tom Preissing and former Maine right wing Nick Dimitrakos scored 27 seconds apart in the third period to lead the come-from-behind 7-6 victory for the San Jose Sharks against the St. Louis Blues.



October 8, 2005: Former Minnesota right wing Ken Gernander has his No. 12 jersey retired by the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack. He was also inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame.



October 8, 2015: Former North Dakota left wing Zach Parise notched a hat trick as the Minnesota Wild came back from a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 for a season-opening win.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“The biggest thing I have learned is you can't take anything for granted. You have to work as hard as you can every night, regardless.” Martin St. Louis (Vermont)

We'll Leave You With This ...

The hockey community is mourning the loss of Riley Vander Esch, who passed away at just 21 years old after a courageous battle with brain cancer.



A Sioux Falls, South Dakota native, Riley was preparing for her senior season as a goaltender with Saint Mary’s University. She was… pic.twitter.com/rfb4lxGhTm — Hockey Patrol (@HockeyPatrol) October 7, 2026

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