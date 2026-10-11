Move Over Wisconsin, Ohio State Sweeps Women's Reigning National Champions: Puck Drop

Ohio State set the tone for the 2026-27 women’s hockey season by establishing itself as the team to beat by defeating No. 1 Wisconsin 5-3 to complete the sweep of the reigning national champions.

Sanni Vanhanen had two goals, Mira Jungåker was credited with three assists, and Kaia Malachino had a goal and an assist for the No. 2 Buckeyes, who were voted as the top team in the WCHA in the conference preseason coaches poll.

Cassie Hall scored just 34 seconds into the game, but Ohio State responded by scoring three goals before the end of the period. Overall, the Buckeyes outshot the Badgers 34-25, and 77-46 over the series.

Ohio State earned its first sweep of Wisconsin since the 2023-24 season, which was also the last time the Buckeyes won the national championship.

Puck Drop: Sunday, October 11, 2026

Jacob Steinman made a career-high 39 saves and Noah Morneau had two goals and assist as Bowling Green didn’t just pull the upset over No. 16 Connecticut, but won the Icebreaker Tournament as the only unbeaten team. The Falcons remained unbeaten against UConn all-time with a record of 4-0-1.

In the other Icebreaker game, No. 17 Penn State had the best highlight but Sacred Heart celebrated its first home in over a Big Ten program with a 6-3 victory. Landen Gunderson had two goals including the game-winner and Ajeet Gundarah finished with 22 saves for the win. The tournament was played for the first time in Connecticut, with the two local teams serving as hosts.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that with Igor Shesterkin out for the season, Jonathan Quick (Massachusetts) is reportedly viewed as "a possibility" to come out of retirement and play for the New York Rangers. He’s the team’s Director of Goaltending Development.

Porter Martone (Michigan State) scored his first goal of the season, but the Flyers had another rough outing losing 5-1 to the Bruins. "It's not like we're not trying," Martone said, per NHL.com. "These guys in this group, we care. I think a lot of people from the outside think it's lack of effort, but everyone in this room is giving it their all. We don't like this. We're not having fun right now. We want to win. We've got to find a different way. We need to start playing with some jam. We need to start playing with some edge. It feels like we're getting bullied out there and that's not the Flyers way and not how we want to play at all."

College Hockey Scores MEN

Ice Breaker

Bowling Green 5, No. 16 Connecticut 2

Sacred Heart 6, No. 17 Penn State 3



Non-Conference

Arizona State 5, Holy Cross 4 (OT)

UMass Lowell 4, St. Lawrence 2

No. 9 Providence 4, Clarkson 0

St. Cloud State 5, No. 12 Michigan Tech 3

St. Thomas 4, Air Force 2

Northeastern 5, Bentley 1

No. 7 Wisconsin 4, No. 19 Minnesota State 1

No. 4 North Dakota 4, Bemidji State 3

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 1, Augustana 1 (Augustana won the shootout 2-0)

Maine 5, No. 6 Quinnipiac 3

No. 2 Michigan 7, Alaska-Anchorage 2

Ohio State 3, RPI 2

Union 7, Alaska 1

Stonehill 4, Colgate 2

No. 18 Massachusetts 5, RIT 1

Long Island 3, Canisius 2



Exhibition

No. 1 Denver 7, US Under-18 1

No. 14 Boston University 3, Brown 1

Women's College Hockey Scores AHA

No. 4 Penn State 2, Syracuse 0

RIT 3, Delaware 2



Hockey East

Providence 3, Boston College 2 (OT)

Boston University 2, Holy Cross 1



NEWHA

Post 1, Long Island 1 (SO)

Stonehill 5, Saint Michael's 0

Assumption 3, Sacred Heart 2



WCHA

No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 3, St Thomas 0

No. 2 Ohio State 5, No. 1 Wisconsin 3



Non-Conference

Bemidji State 4, Maine 1

Robert Morris 4, Rensselaer 2

No. 15 Vermont 4, Franklin Pierce 0

Colgate 2, St. Cloud State 1

Today's College Hockey Schedule MEN

Non-Conference

Northern Michigan at No. 3 Michigan State, 1 p.m. ET



Exhibition

Royal Military at Army, 2 p.m. ET



WOMEN

Hockey East

New Hampshire at Northeastern, 4 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Bemidji State at Minnesota, 2 p.m. CT

This Date in Hockey History October 11, 1924: The Boston Bruins and Montreal Maroons each paid $15,000 for NHL franchise rights. Boston was the first American team in the league.



October 11, 1963: Boston College left wing Scott Harlow was born in East Bridgewater, Mass.



October 11, 1965: Colorado College defenseman Matt Shaw, who coached for 30 years including at his alma mater and North Dakota, was born in Phoenix, Ariz.



October 11, 1966: Alaska Fairbanks defenseman Shawn Chambers was born in Sterling Height, Mich.



October 11, 1967: UMD defenseman Dennis Vaske was born in Rockford, Ill.



October 11, 1967: The Minnesota North Stars and St. Louis Blues squared off in the NHL debut for both franchises as the league added six new teams. Former Denver center Bill Masterton scored the first goal of the game, obviously the first in North Stars history, and the outcome was a 2-2 tie. The first fight for both teams was between the Plager brothers. Bill was on the North Stars while Bob played for the Blues (along with Barclay Plager).



October 11, 1979: With the Hartford Whalers playing their first game after sliding over from the World Hockey Association, Gordie Howe was back in the NHL. He had retired in the league in 1971 and had already been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.



October 11, 1984: Mario Lemieux made his NHL debut and scored on his first shot, on his first shift, but the Pittsburgh Penguins lost 4-3 to the Botson Bruins.



October 11, 1984: Coming off playing for the 1984 U.S. Olympic Team, Ed Olczyk made his NHL debut and scored his first career goal in front of his hometown fans as the Chicago Blackhawks dominated the Detroit Red Wings 7-3.



October 11, 1997: Former Vermont left wing John LeClair scored a hattrick and had two assists against his former team, the Montreal Canadiens, to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-2 victory.



October 11, 1999: Former Wisconsin defenseman Davud Tanabe scored a goal on a power play during his first NHL game.



October 11, 1999: UMass defenseman Marc Del Gaizo was born in Basking Ridge, N.J.



October 11, 2000: Former Minnesota center Darby Hendrickson scored as the NHL returned to the Twin Cities and the expansion Minnesota Wild tied the Philadelphia Flyers in the new Xcel Energy Center, 3-3. … During the pregame ceremony the Wild retired the No. 1 jersey in honor of the fans who helped bring the NHL back to the “State of Hockey.”



October 11, 2001: Peter Laviolette became the first coach in NHL history to start his career with four straight road victories as the New York Islanders defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-4. Former St. Cloud State forward Mark Parrish notched his second career hat trick.



October 11, 2010: Former Minnesota State forward David Backes and former Colgate forward Andy McDonald scored six seconds apart in the first period to set a St. Louis Blues record. The Blues outshot the Anaheim Ducks 53-14 en route to a 5-1 home victory.



October 11, 2014: Former UMD goaltender Alex Stalock made 30 saves against the Winnipeg Jets for a 3-0 victory as the San Jose Sharks became the first team in NHL history to start a season with consecutive shutouts from different goalies.



October 11, 2023: Auston Matthews scored a hat trick to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 shootout win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens. In the process he became the fastest U.S.-born player to score 300 goals in the NHL. His 482 games easily topped Pat LaFontaine’s 549.



October 11, 2023: Former North Dakota right wing Brock Boeser scored four goals as the Vancouver Canucks demolished the Edmonton Oilers. He because just the 10th player in league history to have that many goals in a season opener.

Devin Cooley arrives to tonight's game with his pet rabbit, Tito 🥺 pic.twitter.com/GFsGDkgfDa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2026

Hockey Quote of the Day

“Yeah, he’s a flop-down goaltender, all right. He flops all over the place, he's got his arms flying, he even opens his pads and gives you a nice wide gap to shoot at. And then he makes the save. Son of a buck, I can't score on him. I've got two goals on him in my whole career." Bobby Orr on Tony Esposito

We'll Leave You With This ...

Former UNH right wing Bobby Gould, who scored 91 goals for the Wildcats from 1975-79, died in Sarnia, Ontario. He was 69.

The Washington Capitals organization is deeply saddened by the passing of alumnus Bobby Gould. pic.twitter.com/8RkUP1w1kE — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 10, 2026

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